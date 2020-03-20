Oklahoma Highway Patrol training academy shifting to remote operations
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Friday that its training academy will be conducted remotely “out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic,” citing concerns about proximity and guidelines limiting large gatherings.
There were 97 cadets when the 66th academy began Feb. 28, dropping to the 67 who were sent home Friday from the agency’s training center in Oklahoma City. OHP said cadets will receive daily fitness requirements, in addition to taking classes online.
The decision will be re-evaluated on a daily basis on whether to return cadets to the classroom, and the scheduled graduation date of July 16 could be pushed back.
“The curriculum standards and requirements set forth by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training as well as by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will not be diminished in any way,” according to an agency news release.
TPS to launch meal service for children
Tulsa Public Schools announced Friday that it will provide children will provide all children ages 18 and under with free meals. The district says “Grab-and-Go” breakfast and lunch meals will be provided at 40 sites around Tulsa and deliver Meals on Wheels to 170 bus sites throughout the city starting on Monday.
The meal service will be available through April 3. District officials said in the event of a prolonged school closure, the service will continue. Families can find meal sites and service times at www.tulsaschools.org/mealsites.
AEP Foundation provides grant funds
Public Service Company of Oklahoma has announced a $50,000 grant from the American Electric Power Foundation to the Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund.
“We are grateful to be part of the Tulsa community and part of this extraordinary effort. In this time of uncertainty, it’s inspiring to see our community’s compassion toward those in need,” said Peggy Simmons, PSO president and chief operating officer.
The AEP Foundation is the charitable arm of American Electric Power, parent company of PSO.
Established by the Tulsa Community Foundation and the Tulsa Area United Way, the Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund is dedicated to increasing resilience among the region’s most vulnerable individuals and families. The fund will help support local nonprofit agencies that are helping people "who are experiencing COVID-19 related hardship, primarily due to temporary unemployment, lost income, or unexpected food or childcare expenses," PSO said in a press release.
Donations to the Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund can be made online at tulsacf.org/covid19/, or checks can be mailed to the Tulsa Community Foundation at 7030 S. Yale Ave., Suite 600, Tulsa, OK 74136. Check should be made payable to Tulsa Community Foundation and include “Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund” on the memo line.
Gallery: Signs of the times of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tulsa