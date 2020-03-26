Related Content

State to let stores deliver alcohol as virus spreads

State regulators announced Tuesday that purveyors of beer, wine and liquor can deliver alcohol to customers 21 and older through April 17.

Liquor stores, brewers, wineries, bars, restaurants, clubs, convenience stores and grocery stores can deliver alcoholic beverages, according to a statement from the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission. The guidance issued by the ABLE Commission was in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ability to deliver comes with some restrictions. Sellers are to take payment on delivery. The ABLE Commission specifically restricted online payments. Only employees of licensed businesses can deliver, no third-party services.

For brewers and wineries, they can only deliver their product. It must be sealed in original containers. Outlets such as bars, clubs and restaurants can only deliver sealed packages of beer and wine. Grocery and convenience stores, similarly, can deliver closed containers of beer and wine.

ABLE Commissioners advised license holders to keep an eye on gubernatorial orders and Oklahoma State Department of Health orders for ordered closures.

While grocery stores and convenience stores are considered essential, it was unclear whether liquor stores and brewers fall under that categorization in Oklahoma.

Another state lawmaker, three staffers positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Jason Lowe said Wednesday that he is recovering and doing well after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

He is the second lawmaker to announce a positive test. Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, also is recovering after testing positive. One Senate staffer and two House staffers have also tested positive.

Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, reported several days ago he began experiencing symptoms that included a fever, chills, aches and exhaustion. He immediately contacted his primary care physician and quarantined at home.

Although Lowe is currently showing no symptoms, he is continuing to self-isolate so that he does not pose a risk to others.

“I am extremely grateful for the care that I received, and I have a new appreciation for what thousands of Oklahoma health care workers are dealing with right now,” Lowe said. “I encourage us all to support those in our communities who put their lives on the line for the citizens of the great state of Oklahoma. Let’s lift these selfless professionals up in prayer and support during this crisis.”

The Oklahoma City legislator encourages the public to heed government warnings relating to social distancing in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It is of vital importance that we all stay home to help flatten the curve swiftly and effectively,” Lowe said. “I am encouraged that we will get through this together. Thank you for your continued support and prayers.”

Creek Nation reports first positive case of COVID-19

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation announced Wednesday an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Koweta Indian Health Facility employee has not been present on the clinic campus since March 13 and is self-isolated at home.

“The Muscogee (Creek) Nation continues to take all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of our patients, citizens and staff,” said Principal Chief David Hill.

“We are working closely with officials from our Department of Health and the Oklahoma State Department of Health to identify anyone who might be considered high risk and appropriate for screening as a result of this case.”

DPS clarifies rules on commercial licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Department of Public Safety on Wednesday clarified how those with expired commercial driver’s licenses will be handled in response to COVID-19.

The Department of Public Safety is extending the expiration of commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner permits that expired on or after March 1. The next expiration date is June 30.

Previously, the agency said it was extending those that expired on Feb. 15.

Those holding a commercial driver’s license or permit that expired on Feb. 15 will still have to get it renewed.

Those holding Class D licenses, state issued identification cards and handicapped placards that expired on Feb. 15 have an indefinite extension.

More bandwidth available for telemedicine, schools, libraries

Schools, telemedicine facilities and libraries that are eligible for the Oklahoma Universal Service Fund (OUSF) to pay for broadband service can increase their speed at no additional cost to them under action taken this week by the OUSF administrator at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The action is being taken to help with the response to the COVID-19 epidemic. Distance education and use of telemedicine to handle more patients are examples of programs that may need the increased broadband service.

Interested eligible entities should contact their broadband service provider.

