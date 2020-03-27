City Council approves funds for personal protective gear for first responders

The Tulsa City Council approved a $500,000 budget amendment Wednesday to purchase personal protective equipment for the city’s first responders and other public safety workers.

Mayor G.T. Bynum told councilors the equipment, which includes N95 masks, is especially important for police officers and firefighters.

“We are burning through that protective equipment at a far greater rate than what we normally would be,” Bynum said. “And so what would normally be a supply of maybe half a year, we are projecting we could be through in six weeks.”

In a rare move, the city council approved the funding on first read.

“Those of you who have worked with me on the council know what a stickler I am about process, and I would never ask this of you in any other circumstance, but we are in an extraordinary circumstance right now,” Bynum said.

Tulsa Health Department services moving online or by phone only

In order to protect the health of the public and reduce the number of staff in the office, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Thursday it will temporarily suspend lobby and mail application services for Vital Records.

Effective immediately and until further notice, OSDH Vital Records Office will only fill requests for birth and death certificates that are submitted online or by phone. This includes the office at the Tulsa Health Department James O. Goodwin Health Center at 51st & 129th East Avenue in Tulsa.

“During this time, a limited number of staff will remain on site to fill online and phone requests,” the health department said in a news release.

THD does not accept online or phone orders directly; however, individuals can process online requests through approved partners such as PayIt and VitalChek or phone through VitalChek. An additional fee is charged for using these services and all major credit cards are accepted.

For birth certificates only, patrons can download the myOklahoma app through a device app store. Most orders are shipped within three business days.

Oklahoma funeral homes can order death certificates through a dedicated portal with VitalChek to make this service available. VitalChek has waived the $6 portal fee for the next 30 days for any funeral director who has not previously accessed the portal.

More information is available on the Vital Records webpage tulsa-health.org/birth-death-records. People may also email Vital Records at AskVR@health.ok.gov with additional questions.

Tulsa Transit caps passenger capacity to mitigate spread of virus

Tulsa Transit will introduce several rules Monday to balance providing public transportation and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Transit officials introduced the rules this week and indicated they will be effective from March 30. The new rules will be in effect until further notice.

Officials are requiring that passengers maintain at least 3 feet between passengers, and vehicle capacity has been limited to eight to 12 passengers. At-capacity vehicles may not stop until a current passenger requests a stop.

Transit officials also request that riders have bus fare ready prior to boarding and that they are prepared to take their seat immediately. Passengers are expected to exit through the bus’s rear door.

Food On The Move to launch mobile food initiative Friday

Food On The Move is mobilizing, alongside the Tulsa Sheriff’s Foundation, to administer a new Drop-Off and Drive-Through program.

The program offers delivery of fresh produce, groceries and prepared meals by local restaurants, implemented in a format that reflects CDC social distancing guidelines. Key partners include the Bama Companies, Cherokee Nation, Community Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma, Go Fresh, Tulsa Dream Center and other local restaurants, nonprofits and volunteers.

The project is designed to serve people living in the food deserts of north Tulsa with essential food items while also providing support for small businesses. The mobile food initiative’s initial goal is to serve at least 10,000 people a week beginning Friday.

“At a time of crisis we are all reminded how important things like groceries, produce and meals for our families really are,” Food On The Move founder Taylor Hanson said in a statement. “Our mission is to continue to serve those living within food deserts where groceries are not available and provide for the increased need safely. We’re honored to work alongside great partners that are helping make that possible in uncertain times.”

The program will provide a prepared meal for five, plus groceries and essentials for a family for five days at a time. Drive-Through and Drop-Off locations will all adhere to public safety guidelines, limiting physical contact between the team and community members.

The project launches from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Tulsa Dream Center, 200 W. 46th St. North. Other locations and times for next week will be announced online through FoodonthemoveOK.com and social media.

NEO shifting to online classes, cancels spring commencement

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College announced Thursday it will move all previously scheduled in-person and hybrid courses online for the spring semester.

The college also moved to cancel its spring commencement and nurse pinning ceremonies.

“Our goal is to continue our efforts to deliver a quality education and serve our students the best we can,” said Dr. Kyle J. Stafford, NEO president. “It is frustrating to know our spring semester has been disrupted by COVID-19, but we are doing our part to follow state and federal guidelines and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

In addition, NEO has asked the limited number of students still in the residence halls to leave campus by April 1.

Students moving off campus may be reimbursed, depending upon payment methods for housing and meals and reimbursements are anticipated to be completed during late April, school officials said.

INTEGRIS volunteers make protective face shields for caregivers

Volunteers with INTEGRIS have completed 1,000 face shields since beginning the effort on Wednesday.

The volunteers — made up of mostly seniors — plan to churn out 10,000 face and eye protective gear and will work Monday through Saturday to reach the goal, hospital officials said in a news release.

