Related Content

Find all of the links to coronavirus content in this Tulsa World Special Report

Creek, Kilpatrick turnpikes no longer being staffed

As of Sunday, motorists without Pike Passes traveling on the Creek Turnpike in the Tulsa area and Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City will have to use exact change.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Sunday in a tweet said those turnpikes will no longer be staffed.

“Out of an abundance of caution, toll attendants will not be staffing these plazas in consideration for both city’s shelter-in-place order as directed by mayors of each city,” the agency said.

Lawmakers call for first responder coverage

A group of Republican lawmakers from the Oklahoma House of Representatives is sending a letter to the Oklahoma Municipal League, Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group, CompSource Oklahoma and self-funded municipalities asking them to cover and provide workers compensation benefits to any first responder testing positive for COVID-19.

The letter reads, in part:

“As Oklahomans face the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are continuously reminded of the bravery of our first responders and the sacrifices our first responders make. Most of us are doing our part in confronting this virus by staying sheltered at home with our families. Our first responders, on the other hand, report to the front lines day after day, facing danger and uncertainty head on.

“We call on OML, OMAG, CompSource Oklahoma, and self-funded municipalities to grant first responders who have contracted COVID-19 the presumption that they were exposed to the virus on the job. Such a presumption would not be unusual and is supported by the national shortage of PPE first responders have faced due to the sudden and unprecedented nature of the spread of this virus.

“Without this equipment and with the delay of testing capabilities early on, they have faced and continue to face heightened exposure to the virus in the course of their duties. First responders have had no way of knowing at which point in their duties they may have interacted with an infected individual, especially an asymptomatic individual, which might lead to the contraction of COVID-19.”

Sending the letter were state Reps. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee; Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow; Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa; Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan; and Josh West, R-Grove.

State Senate Democrats call on Stitt to take stronger action

Democrats in the state Senate are asking Gov. Kevin Stitt to take stronger action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“While ongoing efforts are a step in the right direction, we agree with medical experts, including the Oklahoma State Medical Association, the Oklahoma Hospital Association, and the Oklahoma Nurses Association among others who are urging you to immediately issue an executive order implementing a statewide shelter in place policy,” Senate Democratic leader Kay Floyd said in a letter to Stitt.

“Several municipalities have already issued shelter in place orders, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, and Bethany. Now is the time to extend these measures to the whole state.

“Limiting safer at home measures only to the 40 counties that already have COVID-19 cases will not effectively contain the community transmission of COVID-19. We are also concerned that allowing too many business sectors to be classified as essential and exempt from your executive order undercuts its effectiveness. Since Oklahoma recorded its first COVID-19 case on March 5th, the number of cases has grown exponentially to 377 as of March 28th. ...

“We respectfully urge you to implement a more clear and consistent statewide policy to prevent further community transmission of COVID-19 and flatten the curve. Absent such action, the current trajectory will lead our state’s hospital bed capacity to be exceeded and overwhelmed before the virus has been contained.

“We understand that adopting a statewide shelter in place policy will place a tremendous strain on our state’s businesses and workers, however, combating the COVID-19 pandemic emergency calls for extraordinary efforts and sacrifice.

“As Oklahomans, we have always demonstrated a remarkable ability to come together as a community in times of tragedy and disaster. It is the Oklahoma Standard we are so proud of and need now more than ever.”

Gallery: 109 Tulsa restaurants offering curbside service and other options following closures

FEATURED VIDEO

Gallery: 108 Tulsa restaurants offering curbside service and other options following closures

Tags

Recommended for you