Holland Hall closes school for remainder of the week
Holland Hall will close through Friday as a precaution after reported contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient’s family.
The private school sent this statement: “We have been informed that several members of our community have been in contact with a family member of a patient who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). We aren’t aware of anyone in the Holland Hall community who is showing symptoms or has tested positive at this time.
“We have been in contact with the Tulsa Health Department and at this time, the risk to anyone in our community is low. The Health Department has also advised that there is no need for anyone in our community to self-quarantine.”
The school said Thursday and Friday would not be considered remote learning days but will be an extension of spring break.
Tulsa airport increases cleaning measures
Tulsa International Airport has stepped up sanitizing measures in response to concerns over the coronavirus.
Officials estimate that over the next two weeks — spring break season for Oklahoma and Arkansas — an estimated 75,000 passengers will travel through the airport.
Workers have ramped up cleaning processes in the terminal, providing extra attention to high-traffic areas, including restroom doors, handrails and elevator buttons, according to a travel tips guide released Wednesday.The number of hand sanitizer dispensers also have been increased pre- and post-security.
“We encourage our passengers to follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Tulsa Health Department for updates regarding COVID-19,” the release said.
Red Cross seeking blood donations amid outbreak
The American Red Cross is urging healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, rise.Cold and flu season has already affected the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply, the organization said. As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further.
“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”
Donors can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now, the organization said.
CommunityCare waiving copays for testing
CommunityCare will waive fully insured member copays, deductibles or coinsurance associated with COVID-19 tests ordered by a contracted provider as medically necessary and consistent with CDC guidelines.
In addition to covering 100% of the cost for testing, CommunityCare will also cover 100% of the cost for telemedicine and/or e-visits to either Saint Francis Health System or Ascension St. John for members experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Members may contact CommunityCare at 918-594-5242 for questions about coverage or information on how to access telemedicine services and what will be required for reimbursement.