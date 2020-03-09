Coronavirus test lab

A medical staffer works with test systems for the diagnosis of coronavirus Feb. 4 in Russia.

 AP

Ten more people are under investigation for COVID-19 after the state testing was rolled out and officials announced Oklahoma's first confirmed case of the disease.

Details about those cases were not immediately available Monday morning. Samples from those individuals were being tested at the state lab, an Oklahoma State Department of Health spokeswoman said.

At least four of the 10 people under investigation could be connected to the state's first confirmed case of the virus, a man in his 50s who returned to Tulsa on Feb. 23 from a trip to Italy. He was asymptomatic until Feb. 29. Health officials said last week that man's family were under investigation for the virus, also. 

OSDH spokeswoman Jamie Dukes said the department would not provide detailed information about persons under investigation out of the interest of patient privacy.

Joe Kralicek, director of Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, provided the updated numbers from Oklahoma at a meeting early Monday.

He said the organization has activated its emergency operations center to Level 3, "the same level of readiness that we use for storm nights. We are just coming in and monitoring or communicating with our partners, just letting them know that there are plans in place and (to be) ready to enact them.”

Officials are not meeting daily to discuss COVID-19, Kralicek said, but a “virtual joint-information center” has been put in place that allows city, county and utility company officials to communicate and share information.

TAEMA’s goal is to help ensure there are no interruptions in critical services such water and electricity should the situation get worse, Kralicek said.

The agency is also assisting first-responders to make sure they are prepared.

“There are going to be individuals that are going to be right on the front lines who run the greatest risk of exposure,” he said. “We want to make sure that they have their training in place and that they are personally protected and ready to go.”

CDC officials said last week they expected the number of cases detected and people tested to increase as the outbreak expands and states rolled out testing capacity. Positive tests will be confirmed through CDC testing, officials said.

Domestic infections include imported cases in travelers, cases involving close contacts of a known case and community spread, where the source of the infection is unknown, according to the CDC.

The number of cases in the U.S. has reached more than 560 by Monday morning, according to tracking maintained by Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Twenty-two people have died from the disease in the U.S., and nearly 3,900 people have died globally.

COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused previous outbreaks. COVID-19 symptoms appear between two to 14 days after exposure, and they include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Kevin Canfield contributed to this report.

