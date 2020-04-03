Arkansas River Basin lake levels continued to drop Friday as the Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers worked to restore it's flood-fighting space.
While many lakes last Friday were using 40-50% of their flood pool capacity, a week later the highest lakes were in the 25-30% range of available storage.
“We’re starting to get them down and hopefully we can maintain that current trajectory and recover our flood control storage capacity,” said Brannen Parrish, Tulsa District spokesman.
The National Weather Service Arkansas-Red River Forecast Center at Tulsa forecast minor flooding for Van Buren, Arkansas, at the state line for Saturday.
Upstream at Muskogee, at the confluence with the Grand and Verdigris rivers, the river level hovered through the week at 24 to 26 feet, about 2 to 4 feet below flood stage.
The forecast for days ahead shows a mixed forecast with rain and clouds but with little chance of a heavy widespread rain, according to Craig Sullivan, meteorologist with he National Weather Service Forecast Office in Tulsa.
“There are several chances for rain coming up but at this point it’s just not a forecast you can hang your hat on,” he said. “It’s a little hit-and-miss. Some places could get a decent amount of rain, but nothing widespread or heavy.”
Lake levels are of particular interest to Arkansas River residents after record rainfall in 2019 and a continuing condition with water-saturated soil across the region that leads to greater runoff during rain events.
“We are currently monitoring the weather situation and weather patterns and our hydrologists and engineers are actively engaged in balancing the Arkansas River system,” Parrish said.