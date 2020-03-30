At the behest of state and federal officials, Tulsa District staff with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are evaluating existing sites across Oklahoma that could be converted into alternate care facilities during a COVID-19 health crisis.
Field assessment teams have been tasked with the evaluation along with FEMA, state and local partners, according to a news release from the Corps of Engineers. Around the world, military-based groups have either built or repurposed facilities for the overflow of patients requiring treatment and isolation.
"We are committed to serving the citizens of our three states and doing what we can to get through this crisis," Col. Scott Preston, Tulsa District Commander, said in the release.
The Corps of Engineers has 15,000 personnel engaged in the COVID-19 response effort nationwide.
The Corps was in Tulsa on Saturday scouting for locations for additional care sites. Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said during a news conference Saturday that it was part of ongoing pandemic planning in the event of a surge of patients.
“This is part of pandemic planning … to identify alternative care sites in case surge overwhelms the hospitals’ capacity,” Dart said.
Mark Andrus, CEO and president of Expo Square, said he met with Corps officials Saturday morning to discuss using the fairgrounds as a staging area.
Andrus said officials are considering using the 240-acre site for a number of possible purposes, including storage. He stressed no decisions have been made and other locations are being considered.
The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers requests that contractors with experience in build-out or retrofits (arenas, convention centers, dorms, hotels, etc.) send capability statements to COVIDContracting@usace.army.mil.