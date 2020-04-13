Could the Oklahoma City bombing have been prevented?

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 31 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN
IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO
PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION.
&&
Timothy McVeigh surrounded by law officials on April 21, 1995.
Editor's note: This is the first in a series of stories about Timothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City bombing The Buffalo News will publish this week as the 25th anniversary of the bombing approaches. McVeigh was from nearby Niagara County in New York.
More than three years before the Oklahoma City bombing, Timothy J. McVeigh sent up a red flag, a warning to all the world that he was considering an act of violence against the United States government.
The decorated Army veteran from Niagara County sent an angry and ominous letter to the Lockport Union Sun and Journal, which was printed in the newspaper on Feb. 11, 1992.
“America is in serious decline!” declared the nine-paragraph letter, which complained about rising crime rates, high taxes, crooked “out of control” politicians and national health care policies designed to benefit the wealthy. McVeigh made no secret of his rage, asking if a new civil war is “imminent.”
“Do we have to shed blood to reform the current system?” McVeigh asked at the end of his letter. “I hope it doesn’t come to that. But it might.”