Tulsa County might experience a significant COVID-19 surge or wave by the end of the month, with indications that people already were beginning to move about more before government restrictions loosened.
The four- and seven-day rolling averages of new positive cases here have trended upward for the past month, as well as the simple daily numbers, despite the city’s shelter-in-place order not expiring until nine days ago.
Monica Rogers, Tulsa Health Department’s information systems manager, said there is a lag of two to three weeks before people’s behavior reveals itself in positive cases and hospitalization data. So the COVID-19 cases trajectory indicates there was some degree of lessening social distance in Tulsa County well before the order lifted.
Given that insight, as well as the fact that more movement and interaction is expected during the first stage of reopening in Tulsa and Oklahoma, could a sharp spike in cases materialize here soon?
“Potentially yes,” Rogers told the Tulsa World. “Between now and the end of May, we could see if there has been a significant increase or a surge or a wave, if you will.”
A key indicator Rogers uses in her COVID-19 models is Google’s aggregate mobility data, which show an upward trend in the number and length of visits to Tulsa County retail and recreation places since mid-April.
On April 12, the county reached its lowest point of 59% below the baseline mobility for retail and recreation, with the baseline established in a time frame before the disease officially was confirmed in Tulsa.
The final two days before Tulsa’s shelter-in-place order expired were 14% and 16% below the baseline, the highest level of movement since March 18. The county first dipped into double digits (18%) below the baseline on March 18 and then went no higher than 26% below until April 15.
Google says it calculates the trends based on data from users who have opted-in to Location History for their Google Account, so the company cautions the samples might or might not be representative of the wider population’s behavior.
The baseline used is the median value for the corresponding day of the week in the five-week period from Jan. 3 through Feb. 6.
So it’s apparent to Rogers that public behavior somewhat changed before regulations were eased. But predicting how quickly or significantly people’s actions will evolve is tough. Social distancing remains paramount.
“We don’t know how much people’s behavior is going to change into the future,” Rogers said. “It is hard for us to know if we have already peaked or if we are still on the upward track of infections, though the last 14 days certainly have been trending upward.”
The state’s weekly epidemiologist report released Friday stated that “it may seem alarming that there may be a slight upward trend” in the statewide data. The state is monitoring it but believes the reason is because of improved active case finding.
“We have been able to increase our capacity to conduct thorough case and contact investigations throughout the state,” according to the report. “Given that the purpose of contact tracing is to find cases, it is actually encouraging to see the case numbers go up because it shows that our contact tracing is working.
“Keep in mind, this is true as long as other indicators, such as hospitalizations and deaths, continue their downward trend.”
What it all might portend for the rest of Tulsa’s 2020, or even into early 2021, remains murky.
Projections of infections and mortality
The Tulsa Health Department’s local models of the COVID-19 pandemic run through this October or even February 2021, depending on how fast the disease spreads in the community.
The models are outputting projections similar now to what they offered April 1, before they were lowered by mid-April.
Better data has helped mold them, but new unknowns — behavioral changes amid reopening and adherence to wearing face masks in public — inject more uncertainty to maintain a wide range of possible outcomes.
Tulsa County’s overall infections — not just positive cases — are projected to max out at 75,000 people in its most optimistic model and 350,000 in its most pessimistic model. The county’s cumulative deaths are projected to peak at fewer than 1,000 up to 3,400, again with respect to the most optimistic and pessimistic models.
“We’re finding out that the overall mortality rate is for certain under 1% and is probably more like maybe 0.6%, but when we started modeling, the estimates were far higher,” Rogers said. “While we might have had more (projected) deaths then out of fewer infections, now we have more infections but fewer deaths (per capita).
“So that’s a really positive thing for the model because while there might be a greater number of people infected, it’s not as severe as we thought it was for people.”
Rate of spread and hospitalizations
The health department puts the virus’ contagiousness — the R0 or R naught value — at about 1.4. Meaning, on average, a person who has COVID-19 infects 1.4 other people.
The R0 was considered to be 2.4 on April 1, bottoming out later in April at an optimistic 0.8 during the most widespread and restrictive social distancing orders.
“We know that masks drastically reduce the transmissionability — or the R0 value — but we don’t know by exactly how much,” Rogers said. “And to complicate matters, we do not have any data about what percentage of Tulsa County residents wear masks when they leave their home. And we’re not aware of any entities collecting that data where we could use it to figure out if 10% or 90% of residents are wearing masks.”
The most substantial projected metric changed is hospitalizations, which now indicate a worst-case scenario of 365 people hospitalized in a four-day period.
Tulsa County is between the low 50s and mid-70s every four days at the moment, greatly down from a peak of more than 170 people in a four-day span a month ago.
The April 1 modeling’s peak hospitalization projections were between 500 and 5,000 people every four days.
Hospitalizations data comprises the numbers of COVID-19 positive inpatients and inpatients awaiting test results.
Surge by summer?
The Health Department is keeping a close eye on the rolling averages and daily counts, as well as hospitalizations for indicators of potential problems.
“When the number of cases rapidly start doubling, that level of growth would be a concern,” Roberts said.
She pointed to five-day spans in late March and early April as examples.
Tulsa County went from 27 to 61 positive cases from March 25 to March 29. There were 65 positive cases on March 30, which jumped to 175 by April 3. Bynum’s shelter-in-place order for all Tulsa County residents took effect at 11:59 p.m. March 28.
Dr. Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department’s executive director, last week said people who are more susceptible to COVID-19 probably shouldn’t plan to resume normal activities until fall arrives.
Dart delivered that message April 28 during the Tulsa World’s weekly virtual town hall “Let’s Talk,” cautioning that the virus is expected to circulate in the community through the summer.
Rogers said the agency’s models support that outlook. She said “flattening the curve” to lessen how many people are infected at once and avoid inundating hospitals extends the timeline the disease is in circulation.
THD’s models evaluate different levels of compliance with face masks and social distancing, including a worst-case scenario of large gatherings in July to celebrate Independence Day. There are models that look at what might happen if the state reaches stages two and three of Oklahoma’s reopening by mid-May and June 1, respectively.
Another two variables important to Rogers are unknowns.
Doctors and hospitals are learning how to better treat novel coronavirus patients the longer the pandemic persists, she said.
“The risk to somebody’s life or the risk of them needing to go to the hospital might be very different than it is today,” Roberts said.
Rogers considers herself to be an optimistic person, but she views new medicines or treatments in impartial reality. A timeline for them — just like modeling the disease — is difficult to establish.
“I might hope for the best,” she said, “but I don’t necessarily expect that to become our reality in the near future.”
Featured video
Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic
Altered Lives: Sequoyah seniors' prom
Altered Lives: Therapist Dennis England
Altered lives: Tulsa County District Judge Bill LaFortune
Altered Lives: Food truck owner Megan Brister
Altered Lives: Zookeepers
Altered Lives: Real estate agents Josh Rainwater and Kim Vining
Altered Lives: Area schools and students
Altered Lives: Tulsa pastors
Altered Lives: Gym co-owner Jaime Espalin
Altered Lives: Sanitation worker Doug Kackowski
Altered Lives: Personal trainer Jason Montroy
Altered Lives: Cinema owner Mike Mendenhall
Altered Lives: Elementary teacher Akela Leach
Altered Lives: Food Bank executive director Lori Long
Altered Lives: Music venue owner Donnie Rich
Altered Lives: Tulsa barber Adrian King
Look for the helpers: See what these Tulsans are doing to ease the stress of the coronavirus pandemic
During stressful times, Fred Rogers of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” would share this message: Look for the helpers. We’re finding them, and w…