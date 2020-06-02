Tulsa County officials on Tuesday announced a planned widening of Wekiwa Road west of Sand Springs, which will also be the site of next May's Ironman bicycle leg.
County Engineer Alex Mills said work will begin near the end of this month between 161st and 129th West avenues, and will include widening Wekiwa Road to accommodate bike lanes and provide a safer roadway for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists accessing the nearby USACE Keystone Dam and Keystone Lake.
Cost of the project is $2.46 million, according to a county news release, and will be funded in part by VISION money.
Wekiwa Road will be used as a portion of the bicycle leg of the Ironman competition in May of next year, officials said.
The Ironman has an influx of 10,000 athletes, spectators and media over the course of the event, and brings in a direct economic impact of $10 million said Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism.
"This is a scenic road and an important emergency relief road if something happens on (U.S.) 412 and traffic has to be diverted," County Commissioner Karen Keith said in a statement.
"It is one of our county's most challenged roads. It has taken years to cobble together funds from different buckets to get this project moving," she said.
Rich Brierre, executive director of INCOG, said the project was a multi-jurisdictional effort between INCOG, the state Department of Transportation and Tulsa County "to fund and combine these three separate projects in order to complete the entire road from Keystone Dam to Sand Springs."
Wekiwa Road is identified as a bicycle route on the adopted GO Plan, the regional bicycle/pedestrian masterplan, he said.
"Combined, these three projects will improve safety for all forms of transportation, motorized and nonmotorized. Safety additions include new guardrails, widening 4 miles of the road to include shoulders and patching and overlaying potholes," Brierre said.