A couple were found fatally shot Monday inside their south Tulsa house, which was filled with natural gas.
The bodies were found after officers began investigating a report about an abandoned vehicle near 91st Street and Harvard Avenue about 8:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Tulsa Police Department.
From the vehicle’s registration, officers identified the owners of the car, which led them to the home of Joseph Gary Spence, 66, and Beverly Jane Spence, 65, in a quiet neighborhood in the 5100 block of East 88th Street.
Officers smelled the odor of natural gas when they arrived, and a Tulsa Fire Department Hazardous Materials crew was called to ventilate the house.
When emergency responders entered the residence, they found two deceased adults — a woman and a man, Tulsa Police Lt. Richard Meulenberg said.
Both had been shot, and police identified them as the Spences.
Detectives are investigating the two deaths as homicides.
“Our Homicide Unit, our Crime Scene Unit have evidence,” Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean said. “They’ll put it together and try to develop what happened and how this happened, and maybe we can find out who did it.”
A person near Jenks Public Schools had called the police about the vehicle, Meulenberg said.
“They recognized the car was abandoned,” Bean said.
“The keys were in it, and they also saw there were a couple rifles … in the back seat or front seats of that vehicle.”
That finding led to modified lockdowns at two Jenks schools during part of Monday, but no disturbances were reported at the schools.
Neighborhood residents drove through the area, trying to get a glimpse of what was going on and to see which house was involved.
One neighbor, who did not provide her name, said a relative who lives in another part of town shared the news of the deaths with her.
She looked on as police investigated the homicides and said she was in disbelief that the events had happened in her neighborhood.
Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Also, the homicide tip line may be reached at 918-798-8477, and emails may be sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.