Access to the Tulsa County Courthouse remains limited until May 4 in hopes of preventing further spread of the novel coronavirus.
A news release states courthouse visitors will be limited to essential personnel and those who need to conduct a "critical transaction" requiring assistance of a county officer, those with pending court proceedings or those who wish to bring an emergency matter before a judge. The sole entrances will continue to be either on the north side of the building or through the basement of the parking garage, which is accessible using Sixth Street.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court and Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals signed a joint emergency order in late March that put a halt to most non-emergency court matters statewide and canceled jury trial weeks through May 15.
Judges in Tulsa County have held civil and criminal proceedings remotely, including the bond docket, emergency protective orders, guardianships and plea deals. Preliminary hearings and arraignments have been postponed during the emergency period, as have eviction dockets. Tulsa County staff have been processing marriage license applications but stopped handling passport applications while the emergency is ongoing.
"With the renewal of the (March 18) resolution, Tulsa County officials continue to urge the public to conduct its business over the phone, through email or through postal mail," the news release states.
Courthouse personnel will prohibit entrance to the courthouse for higher-risk individuals:
• Those diagnosed with COVID-19 or anyone with direct contact of an infected person within the past two weeks
• Those showing symptoms of COVID-19: fever, severe cough or shortness of breath
• Anyone who was asked to self-quarantine by a doctor, hospital, board of health, or other medical provider or health agency, or who resides with anyone who has been asked to self-quarantine
• Travelers who've been outside Oklahoma within the past 30 days to one or more locations that have a high rate of COVID-19 cases, including those within the United States