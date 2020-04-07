We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Tulsa city and county officials banded together Tuesday to urge residents to wear cloth face coverings while performing essential activities in public.

The guidance coincides with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, and officials emphasized that wearing a face covering doesn't necessarily protect the one who wears it, but it protects others in case someone is unknowingly infected, serving to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Because it is spreading, Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department reiterated.

“One month and one day ago I stood before you and shared that Tulsa County confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in a Tulsa County resident," Dart said at the news conference. "Today, I am sad to announce that the numbers continue to climb."

Fourteen residents have died of the disease, according to THD data released Tuesday, which included the county's youngest victim to date: a 22-year-old Broken Arrow husband and new dad.

Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department reiterated the Centers for Disease Control's updated guidance regarding the public wearing nonmedical masks. He said cloth face coverings are to be used when people are doing essential tasks and are recommended despite any past guidance regarding whether the mask wearer is symptomatic.

"Fashion yourself a cloth face cover," Dart said. "If people continue to use (medical) face masks when not in a medical setting" it would put an undue strain on supplies for local health care professionals.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said an order making that official wouldn't be helpful, considering the enforcement challenge, and hasn't been considered necessary. He said the city is encouraging people to follow the most recent CDC guidance, including masks.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19 as confirmed cases neared 1,500 across the state.

Sixty-seven Oklahomans have now died as a result of the disease and 376 hospitalized.

Bynum referenced the "heartbreaking stories" about the recently reported death of Israel Sauz during the news conference in saying how strong the Tulsa community is "rallying together more than ever before."

When asked about the spike in deaths reported Tuesday including some younger patients, Dart reiterated the reason for shelter-at-home orders.

"No one is immune to this," Dart said. "As long as people do not social distance, this will get worse before it gets better."

As of Tuesday morning, 52 city employees had been quarantined; one of whom tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering, Bynum said. He said 18 of the others are on their last day of quarantine.

