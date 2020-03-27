More COVID-19 coverage

Click here for all the coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com

State health officials reported 74 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling 322 for the state in 38 counties.

Another death was reported, bringing the total to eight who have died from the disease in Oklahoma.

The latest death was that of a man in his 70s. He was from Creek County.

Additional infections were also reported in younger populations. State health officials reported an additional infection a toddler and three new infections in children 5-17.

"With the number of cases rising each day, the OSDH urges the public to follow the Governor's 'Safer at Home' executive order advising vulnerable populations and those over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30 and for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16," health officials state in a news release.

Counties with positive COVID-19 cases: Adair, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Garvin, Grady, Jackson, Kay, Latimer, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, McClain, Muskogee, Noble, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

Featured video: Tulsa update on virus closures March 24

Tags

Recommended for you