Hillcrest Medical Center is pictured in 2018. Tulsa World file

Patients aren’t the only individuals being screened at each entrance to the Utica Park Clinic east of downtown.

Visitors — allowed in on a limited basis — are checked for COVID-19 symptoms, which includes a temperature reading, too.

“We just want to make sure that everyone feels comfortable in our clinics and facilities and make sure that we’re taking care of everyone’s safety,” said Meredreth Maynard, director of quality at Hillcrest Medical Center’s Utica Park Clinic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted all sorts of actions to “flatten the curve” of confirmed cases and not overwhelm health systems. In response to Tulsa World questions, two hospitals in the city expressed some level of concern about the availability of medical supplies, while a third voiced optimism.

Hospitals and physician clinics are rolling out innovative solutions — online, phone or video appointments — to help care for patients at a distance to protect everyone and not unnecessarily exhaust personal protective equipment.

Dr. Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general, said Monday on “CBS This Morning” that medical supplies are going out but not fast enough to keep up with demand.

“The numbers are going to get worse this week. Things are going to get worse before they get better,” Adams said of coronavirus cases. “And we really need everyone to understand this is serious, to lean into what they can do to flatten the curve.”

Maynard, who is overseeing Utica Park Clinic’s response, said the Hillcrest HealthCare System’s multiple facilities and nationwide supply chain through its corporate offices are assets that help shuffle personal protective equipment to where it’s needed most.

But will Utica Park Clinic be able to handle a potential outbreak if Tulsa’s numbers become similar to the hardest-hit spots in New York, California or Washington state?

“It’s always hard to predict what tomorrow or even the next week is going to look like,” Maynard said. “What we’re doing is carefully assessing day to day what our critical needs are and how to prepare for increased volume or increased cases and predicting what those needs will be.”

Lauren Landwerlin, executive director of corporate communications for Saint Francis Health System, said that like all hospitals Saint Francis is experiencing delays in order fulfillment for personal protective equipment.

“However, we are actively and aggressively monitoring our supply of PPE, and at this time we still have supplies available,” Landwerlin wrote in a statement. “This is a fluid situation and supply levels fluctuate up and down as orders or donations are received.

“Regarding donations, N95 masks or equivalent filtration level PPE and impermeable gowns would be the most appropriate donations at this time.”

Jamie Calkins, manager of marketing and relations for Oklahoma State University Medical Center, said the Tulsa hospital is monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to tune its response accordingly.

“OSU Medical Center is working proactively to optimize our current PPE supplies using CDC strategies,” Calkins wrote. “While we still have supplies on hand, those will become limited quickly with an outbreak like some of our other states have been seeing.”

The Tulsa World also reached out to Ascension St. John, which said it didn’t have anyone available to talk Monday because of the ongoing workload.

Maynard said one of the most vital aspects of Utica Park Clinic’s response is screening, whether in person or over the phone. The priority is to determine whether emergency care is necessary or treatment at home will suffice. Travel history, contacts and symptoms are critical to know.

Utica Park Clinic video visits — a real-time audio/video conference — launched Monday for existing patients. An e-visit — an online visit featuring a questionnaire to be submitted to the person’s primary-care provider — is another option already in place for existing patients.

“Is this a person we need to bring into our clinic setting for assessment?” Maynard said clinicians ask. “Is it a patient we can treat over the phone and just have them manage their symptoms at home to prevent them from exposing others? Or is it a patient that we need to directly send to our ER because we feel like they might be clinically unstable?”

Landwerlin said a Saint Francis call center staffed by nurses is in its second week of operation to coordinate patients seeking information, testing or treatment for COVID-19. A coronavirus e-visit for Warren Clinic patients launched last week, available via Saint Francis’ MyChart.

She said Warren Clinic’s drive-up testing site, now in its second week, uses swabs to test patients who have an existing physician’s order for coronavirus testing. Those specimens then are shipped to commercial labs. The drive-up site is not open to the public in general.

Landwerlin said Saint Francis is working to obtain inpatient tests that would be conducted on a limited basis for those who are most severely ill.

“It is important to know that all local testing locations are experiencing long turnaround times on COVID-19 test results that are currently being sent to and processed by commercial laboratories,” Landwerlin wrote. “We expect to have some internal testing capabilities this week for faster turnaround for critical patients.”

