The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 15 additional deaths, including two in Tulsa County, related to COVID-19 after adding information about fatalities that occurred between April 3 and 13.

There are 2,263 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 123 total deaths. The OSDH said in its Tuesday update that it had 108 deaths on record and 99 on Monday.

All but three of the 15 reported dead are 65 and older, with two of the others being between 18 and 35 years old and one between 50 and 64 years old. Four of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

Three of the deaths were in Oklahoma County among men 65 and older. Tulsa, Washington and Wagoner counties saw two deaths each. In Tulsa, the dead include a man and woman who are 65 and older; in Washington County a woman between 18 and 35 died, as well as a woman older than 65.

Adair, Caddo, Cleveland, Grady, Rogers and Texas counties each reported one death tied to the novel coronavirus. Adair, Caddo and Rogers counties said the deaths there were of women older than 65, while Cleveland, Grady and Texas counties said their deaths were of men in the same age group.

There have been 510 cumulative hospitalizations statewide for treatment after contracting COVID-19.

Tulsa officials are urging residents to continue sheltering in place, cautioning that the disease could re-emerge in the fall.

“We are in the critical moment as all of our modeling shows us everything that we have done as a community to prepare and to minimize the opportunity for an overloading of our health care system. It all comes into play this week when we expect the daily contagion rate to hit its peak in Tulsa County,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 362 cases of COVID-19 and 21 reported deaths in Tulsa County.

