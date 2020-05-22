State health officials reported Friday 169 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and that three more Oklahomans have died from the disease.
There have been 307 deaths from the disease since March 19, according to Oklahoma State Health Department data. An Oklahoma County and a Tulsa County resident, both older than 65, died recently from the disease. A Texas County man in the 50-64 age group also died from the disease.
State health officials recorded an additional 169 new cases of the disease. There have been 5,849 confirmed cases since early March.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.