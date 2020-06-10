Two more cases of COVID-19 have been reported fatal in Oklahoma as the number of infections confirmed rose by 117.
The death toll for the state is 355 with 7,480 COVID-19 cases confirmed so far. The two recently reported deaths were patients 65 or older in Cleveland and Seminole counties.
In Tulsa County, 1,308 cases have been reported, and 47 new cases were included in the daily update Wednesday. Tuesday's update was the highest day-to-day increase of new cases in Tulsa County since the outbreak with 65 newly reported infections compared to 45 reported April 3 and April 29.
Phase 3 of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan for opening up the state began June 1. Under Phase 3, businesses are free to resume unrestricted staffing at worksites by observing proper CDC-recommended social distancing protocols. Increased cleaning and disinfecting practices are urged.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.
COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
