Oklahoma surpassed 20,000 COVID-19 cases with an additional 456 reported Sunday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The state now has 20,235 total cases with 15,485 considered recovered, according to the health department.

One additional death was reported Sunday, bringing the state's total to 422.

Since July 3, there have been 5,100 new COVID-19 cases, according to the state health department’s weekly epidemiological data.

In Tulsa County, there were 5,099 cases with 3,987 considered recovered, and 75 deaths.

Tulsa County has the most COVID-19 cases of any county in the state, followed by Oklahoma County with 4,802 and Cleveland County with 1,319.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Friday, in light of an increasing trend and the recommendation of Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart, that he will introduce a face mask ordinance.

“This is necessary to slow the current rate of viral spread that will endanger our health care system’s ability to treat those in need if it is not addressed,” Bynum wrote on his personal social media account. “I have said if and when Dr. Dart recommends a mask requirement, based on trend data, I would proceed to put one in place.”

Bynum intends to have the ordinance ready for Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and OSDH Commissioner Lance Frye on Thursday reiterated the state’s core health policies: personal responsibility, preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and emphasizing protection of the most vulnerable populations.

“The way to reduce the risk of it is to take personal responsibility, not just for yourself, but the people you’re going to be around ... we have to think about our collective responsibility as well,” Frye said.

Vulnerable populations include older people, immunocompromised people and people with existing health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.

Governmental orders and mandates early in the pandemic were instituted to prevent hospitals and health-care providers from being overwhelmed, Stitt said.

Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.

