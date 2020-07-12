Oklahoma surpassed 20,000 COVID-19 cases with an additional 456 reported Sunday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The state now has 20,235 total cases with 15,485 considered recovered, according to the health department.
One additional death was reported Sunday, bringing the state's total to 422.
Since July 3, there have been 5,100 new COVID-19 cases, according to the state health department’s weekly epidemiological data.
In Tulsa County, there were 5,099 cases with 3,987 considered recovered, and 75 deaths.
Tulsa County has the most COVID-19 cases of
Tulsa County has the most COVID-19 cases of any county in the state, followed by Oklahoma County with 4,802 and Cleveland County with 1,319.
“This is necessary to slow the current rate of viral spread that will endanger our health care system’s ability to treat those in need if it is not addressed,” Bynum
“I have said if and when Dr. Dart recommends a mask requirement, based on trend data, I would proceed to put one in place.” wrote on his personal social media account.
Bynum intends to have the ordinance ready for Wednesday’s city council meeting.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and OSDH Commissioner Lance Frye on Thursday reiterated the state’s core health policies: personal responsibility, preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and emphasizing protection of the most vulnerable populations.
“The way to reduce the risk of it is to take personal responsibility, not just for yourself, but the people you’re going to be around ... we have to think about our collective responsibility as well,” Frye said.
Vulnerable populations include older people, immunocompromised people and people with existing health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.
Governmental orders and mandates early in the pandemic were instituted to prevent hospitals and health-care providers from being overwhelmed, Stitt said.
Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.
How it spreads, who's at risk
Studies have shown many infected people show no symptoms or have symptoms so mild they may go undetected; those people can still transmit COVID-19 to others while asymptomatic.
Data from China show that about 20% of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 require hospitalization.
The disease can be fatal, especially for vulnerable populations: those older than 65, living in a nursing home or long-term care facility, and anyone with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease or obesity.
Ian Maule/Tulsa World file
Science of virus spread
COVID-19 is spread mainly from person to person via respiratory droplets produced by an infected person. Spread is most likely when people are in close contact, within about 6 feet. A person might also be infected with COVID-19 after touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their face. According to the CDC, evidence suggests the novel coronavirus may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces.
Ian Maule/Tulsa World file
List of symptoms
The CDC recently expanded its list of possible symptoms of COVID-19. The symptoms can appear from two days to two weeks after exposure.
Fever or chills Cough Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Fatigue Muscle or body aches Headache New loss of taste or smell Sore throat Congestion or runny nose Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea
This list does not include all possible symptoms and will continue to be updated by the CDC. One symptom not included is "purple toes," which someone may experience with no other symptoms, sometimes several weeks after the acute phase of an infection is over. The coloration and pain is caused by a lack of blood flow to the toes caused by excessive blood clotting, a late-stage concern with COVID-19 infections.
Ian Maule/Tulsa World file
Kinds of testing
There are two kinds of tests: viral tests to diagnose a current infection and antibody tests that may indicate whether you've been infected previously. The viral test involves a deep nasal swab that can be painful. Some antibody tests have been criticized for inaccurate results and should not be used diagnostically.
It is not yet known whether COVID-19 antibodies can protect someone being infected again or how long protection might last.
Mike Simons/Tulsa World file
Testing in Tulsa County
Testing at state-run sites can provide results in about 7-10 days. Tulsa Health Department, using a mix of public and private labs to process about 600 specimens weekly, provides results within an average of three calendar days.
Testing in Tulsa County is available at these locations:
OU-Tulsa, 4502 E. 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74135 OU-Tulsa Wayman Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic, 591 E. 36th St. North OSU Center for Health Sciences, 1111 W. 17th S. OSU Medicine Healthcare Center, 2345 Southwest Blvd. Walmart locations: 2019 E. 81st St., 207 S. Memorial Drive, 2301 W. Kenosha St. (Broken Arrow)
CVS locations: 4107 S. Harvard Ave., 8010 E. 51st St., 2351 N. Ninth St. (Broken Arrow), 751 W. Tuscon St. (Broken Arrow)
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
Contact tracing
Each confirmed COVID-19 case on average has approximately
36 close-contacts, according to Tulsa Health Department. Health officials investigate every positive case and help each person retrace his or her steps during their contagious period. Close-contacts then are called for notification that they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Some smartphone apps can help with contact tracing.
Stephen Groves/Associated Press file
The 'serious seven'
The "serious seven" refer to close contact environments where residents should take extra precautions if they choose to attend. The seven are gyms, weddings, house gatherings, bars, funerals, faith-based activities and other small events, according to Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
Treatments being investigated
The FDA has allowed for antiviral drug remdesivir, previously tested on humans with Ebola, to treat more severe cases of COVID-19 in adults and children. Safety and effectiveness aside, preliminary studies have shown it can shorten recovery time for some patients.
After previously approving an emergency use authorization, the FDA as of July 1 cautions against use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial. A
review of safety issues includes reports of serious heart rhythm problems and other safety issues, including blood and lymph system disorders, kidney injuries, and liver problems and failure.
Ian Maule/Tulsa World file
Convalescent serum therapy
Some patients are
receiving convalescent serum, meaning the antibodies made by people who have recovered after a COVID-19 infection. Antibody-rich blood plasma is being given to severely or critically ill COVID-19 patients, including Ascension St. John, Saint Francis Health System, OSU Center for Health Sciences and Hillcrest HealthCare System in Tulsa.
Ian Maule/Tulsa World file
Recovery, as defined by CDC
To be considered recovered (without a test), these three things must happen, the CDC advises:
No fever for at least 72 hours (three full days of normal temperature without the use of medicine) Other symptoms improved (no more cough, etc.) At least seven days since symptoms first appeared
Mike Simons/Tulsa World file