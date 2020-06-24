More than half of the state's new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were confirmed in Tulsa County residents.
Of the 482 new cases, 259 were in Tulsa County, according to data published by the department.
Wednesday marked the highest single-day increase yet again for a month that has been continuously marked by new COVID-19 records in the state.
One death was reported: a Garfield County woman in the 36-49 age range.
For Tulsa County, the 7-day rolling average has climbed to 131, the highest recorded. The 7-day rolling average for the state on Wednesday was 372.
In a joint statement released Tuesday from Tulsa’s hospitals, medical personnel encouraged Oklahoma residents to abide by public health guidelines.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so hospital officials also encouraged wearing a mask or cloth face covering. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to the statement. Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult.
Health experts also encouraged people to maintain social distancing. Social distancing means avoiding group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water, or use of hand sanitizer, can help prevent the spread of the disease, according to the joint statement. Health experts encourage people to be mindful of how much they may touch their face throughout the day.