Five more Oklahomans have died from COVID-19.
State health officials reported the new deaths Tuesday. They also reported 119 new cases of the disease in Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
Three of the newly reported deaths were in Tulsa County. The total fatal cases for the state is now 339.
There have been 6,692 confirmed cases in Oklahoma since early March.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.