State health officials reported Monday several dozen new cases of COVID-19.
There were 67 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, totaling 6,573 cases. Health officials reported no new additional deaths. There have been 334 deaths from the disease since late March.
In Tulsa County, 1,022 cases have been confirmed, 54 of which were fatal.
Oklahoma State Department of Health officials, as of June 1, will collect less data about COVID-19 infections in Oklahoma due to the expiration of an emergency declaration, according to a news release.
“OSDH will continue to publish daily the most recent active and recovered COVID-19 cases by county,” said OSDH Communications Director Kristin Davis. “The State’s infrastructure is in a much stronger position for continuing to address the presence of the novel coronavirus, and the core purpose of the emergency declaration is no longer needed."
State officials will continue publishing data down to the county level but will no longer publish more granular data.
OSDH officials and Gov. Kevin Stitt's office are exploring options to make relevant GOVID-19 data accessible "for quick and effective decision-making" for the public, stakeholders and leaders, according to the news release.
Cumulative data for the disease will continue to be published daily. Health officials report that hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 have declined significantly since early April, according to the release.