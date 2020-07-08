State officials reported Wednesday that 673 more Oklahomans were infected with the potentially deadly respiratory infection and that three more had died from it.
There have been 407 deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since late March and 17,893 infections since early March. Tuesday marked the highest day yet for daily reporting of new infections. Wednesday marked the second highest day. Tulsa County has seen 72 fatal cases.
A Tulsa County man and an Oklahoma County woman, both older than 65, were among those who died. A Kay County man, in the 50-64 age group, also died recently from the disease.
Oklahoma State Department of Health spokesman Rob Crissinger said OSDH staff are monitoring numbers daily and regularly communicating with the state's stakeholders "to make adjustments on guidance and rapidly deploy resources to areas of critical need."
"The State has a robust hospital surge plan in place and adequate supply of emergency PPE," Crissinger said in a statement. "At this time, personal responsibility remains key in protecting both public health and Oklahoma’s economy."
The rolling 7-day average for Oklahoma reached a new high of 540, according to state data. In Tulsa County, 206 residents were reported as new infections on Wednesday. The county's 7-day rolling average, 147, is not the highest it has ever been but is among the top peaks for the rolling average.
As of Tuesday, 458 Oklahomans were hospitalized due to the disease or while under investigation for it. Of those, 209 were in intensive care.
"Get tested, vigilantly wash hands, limit social interactions, and wear a mask when physical distancing is difficult," Crissinger said.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from other people who don’t live with them.
Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials.
In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.
Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.