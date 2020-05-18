State health officials did not report additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday.
There were an additional 88 confirmed cases of the disease, though, totaling 5,398 confirmed cases for the state since early March.
About 56 of the latest cases stem from an outbreak in Texas County. Health officials have deployed significant resources to the rural county where there has been an ongoing outbreak. In early May, state officials said there had been 150 confirmed cases at a meat processing plant in Guymon, Oklahoma.
Health officials said in a news release that testing and contract tracing efforts are underway to minimize spread there.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
