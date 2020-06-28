Another fatal COVID-19 case brings Oklahoma's death toll to 385 as state health officials Sunday report 302 new cases of the disease.
Tulsa County, which recorded 74 new cases Sunday, saw its 7-day rolling average continue to dip, moving to 128.9.
Oklahoma State Department of Health officials have recorded 12,944 cases of COVID-19 across the state, with Tulsa County seeing the most cases of Oklahoma's 77 counties: 3,251 as of Sunday, with 67 fatal cases.
Hospitalizations in Tulsa County continue toward the high of 67 set last week, with 63 COVID-19 patients still in the hospital, according to Tulsa Health Department data. Across the county, 2,075 cases are considered recovered.
Intensive care capacity in Tulsa appears to be stable after reports Friday of one midtown facility going on ICU divert. According to Tulsa Health Department survey information, Hillcrest Medical Center's ICU, with 41 beds, was at 49% capacity as of Saturday, but all 17 of the ICU beds remained open at OSU Medical Center. Saint Francis Hospital, with the biggest ICU unit in Tulsa, had 14 of its 104 beds available Saturday.
Public health officials have been saying in the past week that the majority of new cases are traced back to routine aspects of life: weddings, funerals, faith-based activities, bars, gyms, house gatherings and other small events — otherwise dubbed as the “serious seven” by Oklahoma City health officials and co-opted by their counterparts in Tulsa.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so hospital officials encourage wearing a mask or cloth face covering.
Health experts also encouraged people to maintain social distancing. Social distancing means avoiding group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water, or use of hand sanitizer, can help prevent the spread of the disease, according to the joint statement.