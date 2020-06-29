COVID-19 update

Oklahoma's COVID-19 cases rose by 228 on Monday, with 53 new cases in Tulsa County.

A fatal COVID-19 case reported Sunday was in an Oklahoma County patient older than 65; the death toll remains at 385, according to state health data.

Oklahoma State Department of Health officials have recorded 13,172 cases of COVID-19 across the state, with Tulsa County seeing the most cases of Oklahoma’s 77 counties: 3,304 as of Monday, with 67 fatal cases.

Hospitalizations are at 329 currently across the state, a number that started steadily rising May 22.

ICU capacity became a cause for some concern late last week when one midtown Tulsa facility went on temporary ICU-divert status due to a non-COVID influx of patients. According to state health department survey information, Hillcrest Medical Center’s ICU was using 51% of its capacity as of Sunday; OSU Medical Center was at 61%. Saint Francis Hospital, with the biggest ICU unit in Tulsa, was operating Sunday with only 10% of its ICU beds available.

Public health officials have been saying in the past week that the majority of new cases are traced back to routine aspects of life: weddings, funerals, faith-based activities, bars, gyms, house gatherings and other small events — otherwise dubbed as the “serious seven” by Oklahoma City health officials and co-opted by their counterparts in Tulsa.

COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so hospital officials encourage wearing a mask or cloth face covering.

Health experts also encouraged people to maintain social distancing. Social distancing means avoiding group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water, or use of hand sanitizer, can help prevent the spread of the disease, according to the joint statement.

