Twelve more people have died from COVID-19.

There have been a total of 79 deaths due to the disease, according to state health data updated Wednesday morning.

In northeast Oklahoma, two of the deaths were reported in Tulsa County. Both were men older than 65. One patient who died in Cleveland County was a 36-to-49-year-old male. Four fatal cases were reported in Oklahoma County, one in Cleveland County, one in Adair County, one in Greer County, one in Kay County and one in Wagoner County; all were older than 65. 

The first COVID-19 death was reported March 19, about three weeks ago.

There have been 1,524 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 6.

Public health officials started recommending this week for people to wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus, but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. A person can be contagious for days before symptoms begin to show.

This is a developing story, check tulsaworld.com for updates.

Interactive graphic

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Video: April 7 coronavirus briefing from Tulsa officials with guidance on masks

 

​Harrison Grimwood

918-581-8369

harrison.grimwood@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @grimwood_hmg

Tags

Recommended for you