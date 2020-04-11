Six more people have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There have been a total of 94 deaths due to the disease, according to state health data updated Saturday morning. Total cases are now 1,868  in the state.

The additional deaths include three in Cleveland County, two females and a male in the 65 and older age group; two in Oklahoma County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group, and one in Pottawatomie County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

The first COVID-19 death was reported March 19, about three weeks ago.

Public health officials started recommending this week for people to wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus, but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. A person can be contagious for days before symptoms begin to show.

"Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19," the state health department said Saturday.

