Two more people have died from COVID-19, both in Tulsa County.

There have been a total of 96 deaths in the state due to the disease, according to state health data updated Sunday morning. Total cases are now 1,970 in the state.

The two most recent deaths both were in Tulsa County, both males in the 50-64 age group.

The first COVID-19 death was reported March 19, about three weeks ago.

Public health officials started recommending this week for people to wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus, but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. A person can be contagious for days before symptoms begin to show.

