Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH FREQUENT GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. LOCALIZED GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH MAY BE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ALONG AND NORTHWEST OF A LINE FROM EUFAULA TO JAY. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. &&