If there’s anything Samuel Mercado hopes the general public learns from his best friend’s death, it’s that COVID-19 doesn’t care.
“Just because you’re young, just because you’re healthy, that doesn’t mean you’re going to for sure make it,” Mercado said. “This virus doesn’t respect age; this virus doesn’t respect health; this virus doesn’t respect who you’re leaving behind.”
Israel Sauz, a 22-year-old Broken Arrow resident, died of the disease at a hospital Sunday. He leaves behind a wife of less than one year and their first child, a son born in March, among other family, friends, co-workers and even regular customers at the QuikTrip store where he worked east of downtown Tulsa, Mercado said.
Sauz, known as “Izzy” to some, was a night assistant manager at the QuikTrip at 1022 S. Utica Ave., and his death raised panic and outrage among fellow employees and some customers.
In an email to employees Monday morning, QuikTrip President and CEO Chet Cadieux said that based on conversations with Sauz’s family and his last day of work, March 16, it doesn’t yet appear that he was infected while on the job. However, they might not ever know for certain.
“And frankly, it doesn’t matter,” Cadieux wrote in the email. “It won’t bring Israel back. We just know that we are heartbroken for his family and all who knew and loved him.”
Sauz’s death has not yet been included in the official count of COVID-19 deaths released daily by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Mercado agreed that there’s no point in arguing about fault, saying what’s most important now is making sure Sauz’s family is supported and his legacy is remembered.
“Israel was something that I wanted to be,” Mercado said. “(He) was always the light in the room.”
With a rich heart and a beautiful soul, Israel made a point to seek joy in every situation — often experiencing others’ for himself, his friend said.
Several months ago, when Mercado’s son was about to be born, Sauz slept on the floor at the hospital despite Mercado’s pleas for him to go home to get some rest, Mercado remembered.
“(He) was more excited that I was about to be a dad,” Mercado said.
And when the baby did come, Sauz cried as he held him.
“He was happy for me,” Mercado said.
That’s the kind of friend he was, Mercado said. He would treat others with respect, like they were family, and he was someone friends could turn to if they ever hit a rough patch. He always knew just what to say, Mercado said.
Sauz and his wife, Krystal, were “made for each other,” Mercado said, and the car fanatic had looked forward to having his own son. In all their talks, Sauz’s priority was making sure his family was provided for.
Thanks to generous donors, it looks like his desire will continue to be met even in his absence.
Two GoFundMe pages, one raising support for
and the other for Sauz’s funeral expenses collectively garnered more than $12,000 in only one day after his death, and the totals continued to increase Monday night. his wife and son,
Cadieux also pledged to support Sauz’s family in his email, “not just now but for years to come,” in an extension of the company’s promise to “take care of our own.”
His words resonated with Mercado, but they rang hollow to some fellow employees who were worried that they could be the next victim.
A Tulsa QT employee, who spoke with the World on condition of anonymity, said that although the corporation has proven its loyalty to employees in other circumstances, it seems to be failing them now.
Shelter-in-place orders have done little to slow business at the stores, he said. Those under the orders act more like they’re on vacation, he said, and they pile into his store for “essential” items like candy and fountain drinks.
Employees are divided and unhappy, which is evident in
, because many think the company is doing “the bare minimum” to enforce social distancing rules to protect them while prioritizing profits over workers’ well-beings, he said. anonymous online posts
QuikTrip’s
points to various steps being taken to prevent the spread of the virus in accord with Centers for Disease Control guidelines and some municipalities’ emergency orders, such as doubling sanitizing efforts and discontinuing some food and drink options, but it notes that the situation is quickly evolving. website
Mercado urged everyone to take the disease seriously, admitting that he didn’t think much of it at first when he heard of others dying.
“It doesn’t really hit you until someone you love dies like that,” he said.
Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa
Educators in front of John Hope Franklin Elementary School hand out distance learning items on the first day of statewide distance learning due to the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday, April 6. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Cambry Shields, Chromebook support for Owasso High School, sits in the parking lot of the west campus on the first day of statewide distance learning. Shields was helping students change passwords and providing other technical support, and needed to be on the school's network. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Owasso seventh grader Tiger Boschee (left) and senior Zoe Boschee work on assignments at their kitchen table on the first day of statewide distance learning. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Medical personnel acknowledge supporters as they leave work during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Megan Losoncy holds a sign to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Savannah Nelson, 10, cheers and holds a sign to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Registered nurse Summer Jones wipes a tear away as she sees supporters cheer during an event called Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A traveler wheels his luggage across the a crosswalk while at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
“I have no defenses — and there’s many people like me — I just don’t have any immune system to combat if someone sneezes on me in line at the grocery store or coughs. And I think now people should be aware you can kill someone. It sounds dramatic, but it’s true.”
-- Bixby resident Sally Blann, who lives with rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Medical personnel clap and sign “I love you” as they look out a window at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso on Thursday. Motorists were parked outside with their headlights and hazards lights on and honked their horns to thank medical personnel for their work. The Headlights for Hope event is to show support to the medical staff and patients at hospitals during the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Liz Hall prays during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Chelsey Holloway holds a sign and cries during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. Holloway works at the hospital as OR nurse manager, but is on leave. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Motorists pass hand sanitizer between cars during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Noelle Shaw, who organized the event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso, cries as she walks away from the hospital after thanking medical personnel through the window on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Liz Hall prays during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Bavette and Ryan Miller wave to medical personnel during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Liz Hall prays during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Vivianna Smith celebrates her 10th birthday with her sister, Milania, with Marquette Catholic School third grade classmates riding by her house wishing her happy birthday in Tulsa on April 1, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Mary Sedwick, an art teacher at Springfield Elementary, helps distribute supplies to students’ families. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Jason Hoyt, a fifth-grade teacher at Springfield Elementary School, collects workbooks during a supply distribution effort
in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday , April 1, 2020. The school provided learning supplies for students who are at home during the coronavirus outbreak. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Isis Cuevas (center), a fourth-grade teacher at Springfield Elementary, helps distribute learning supplies in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The school gave out learning supplies for students who are at home during the coronavirus outbreak. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Rob Kaiser, an assistant principal at Monroe Demonstration Academy, coordinates a supply distribution effort Wednesday. Tulsa Public Schools has been distributing computers for students who are at home during the coronavirus outbreak. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Supermercados Morelos assistant manager Eugenio Ibarra hangs up a shelter in place poster while at Supermercados Morelos on Harvard Avenue on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The posters are to help inform citizens about the city's shelter in place order that was enacted earlier this week. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Chief Resilience Officer Krystal Reyes counts posters after hanging up shelter in place posters at Las Americas on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The posters are to help inform citizens about the city's shelter in place order that was enacted earlier this week. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Chief Resilience Officer Krystal Reyes hangs up shelter in place posters at Las Americas on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The posters are to help inform citizens about the city's shelter in place order that was enacted earlier this week. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A sign asks customers to keep their distance amid the coronavirus outbreak at the Reasor's grocery store near 15th Street and Lewis Avenue in Tulsa on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Jean King wears a mask and gloves while shopping at the Reasor’s grocery store near 15th Street and Lewis Avenue in Tulsa amid the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
A sign asks customers to keep their distance amid the coronavirus outbreak at a Reasor’s grocery store Tuesday. MATT BARNARD/ Tulsa World
Ian Brooks, a deli cook at Reasor's grocery store near 15th Street and Lewis Avenue, cleans surfaces amid the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Jerry Adams of Broken Arrow fishes at Lake Bixhoma in Bixby on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The lake is among just a few remaining outdoor recreation spots that has stayed open during the coronavirus outbreak. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Hillcrest Medical Center Chief Nurse Jodi Simmons receives tulips from Tulsa Botanic Garden President and CEO Todd Lasseigne Tuesday
, March 31, 2020. The garden is closed due to COVID-19. They decided to start harvesting some of the tulips and delivering them to hospitals to let them share the joy. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Aaron Hockett harvests tulips at the Tulsa Botanic Garden to deliver to Hillcrest Medical Center Tuesday
, March 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Cynthia Robinson harvests tulips at the Tulsa Botanic Garden
to deliver to Hillcrest Medical Center Tuesday , March 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Christ the King Catholic Church holds 8 a.m. daily Mass via Facebook Live with Father David Webb and seminarians Steven Ditzel and Kyle Doud as IT Manager Crissy Donatucci records it in the empty sanctuary in Tulsa March 31, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Christ the King Catholic Church holds 8 a.m. daily Mass via Facebook Live with Father David Webb and seminarians Steven Ditzel and Kyle Doud as IT Manager Crissy Donatucci records it in the empty sanctuary in Tulsa on March 31, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
A bicyclist crosses Cincinnati Avenue on Archer Street at 10:30 a.m. in Tulsa on Monday, March 30, 2020. The city is under a shelter-in-place order due to the national outbreak of COVID-19. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A biker rides their bike on Riverside Drive on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Tulsa Mayor G.T Bynum issued a shelter-in-place order starting Sunday. The order allows for residents to go outside to exercise as long as long as they keep the required six feet for social distancing. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Zoe Moses, an employee of MCI Diagnostic Center, talks with a client at the new drive-up testing site in Tulsa on Sunday, March 29, 2020. MCI Diagnostic Center began COVID-19 testing in Tulsa on Sunday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Zoe Moses, an employee of MCI Diagnostic Center, checks the identification of a client before testing for COVID-19 at the lab's headquarters in Tulsa on Sunday, March 29, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
On a typical Sunday morning, the parking lot outside Holy Family Cathedral would be crowded with cars belonging to worshipers, but downtown Tulsa was largely empty Sunday, March 29, 2020, the morning after Mayor G.T. Bynum issued a shelter-in-place order for Tulsans. The order will be in place through April 16. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
A single car sits at the intersection of 61st Street and Sheridan Road in Tulsa on Sunday, March 29, 2020, the morning after Mayor G.T. Bynum issued a shelter-in-place order for Tulsans. The order will be in place through April 16. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
This section of 61st Street east of Memorial Drive had very little traffic on Sunday, March 29, 2020, the morning after Mayor G.T. Bynum issued a shelter-in-place order for Tulsans. The order will be in place through April 16. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Swings have been removed from playgrounds at LaFortune Park in Tulsa on Friday, March 27, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Gary and Valerie Haack set up a table away from the trail and the pavilions at LaFortune Park in Tulsa on Friday, March 27, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Lucas Clark wipes down a golf cart while working at LaFortune Park Golf Course on Friday, March 27, 2020. Golf courses in Tulsa have shut their doors in response to Mayor G.T. Bynum’s shelter-in-place order announced over the weekend. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Golfers hit practice shots at the driving range at LaFortune Park on Friday, March 27, 2020. On Monday, county officials suspended play at LaFortune. Page Belcher and Mohawk Park closed Sunday and South Lakes in Jenks closed Tuesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Viridiana Benitez prepares food at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School Friday, March 27, 2020. The school is continuing to serve students from the Union district lunch and breakfast during the COVID-19 shutdown. The number they serve has increased every day and is up to 3,400 meals for 1,700 students. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Evelyn Davis hands out meals at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Friday, March 27, 2020. The school is continuing to serve students from the Union district lunch and breakfast during the COVID-19 shutdown. The number they serve has increased every day and is up to 3,400 meals for 1,700 students. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Marisol Moreno (left) and Carmen Luevano work to prepare meals at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Friday, March 27, 2020. The school is continuing to serve breakfast and lunch to students while schools are shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Rosa Parks Elementary School first-grader Axel Ryburn waits in the car line for a meal at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Friday, March 27, 2020. The school is continuing to serve breakfast and lunch to students from the Union district during the COVID-19 shutdown. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Lindar Ledbetter gets food out of a freezer while working to prepare meals for students at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Friday, March 27, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Ten-year-old Merlen Rubalcava (left) and her sister Angelica Rubalcava, 12, lie in the empty cafeteria at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School after arriving to work with her mom Teresita Munoz who was preparing meals for out of school students Friday, March 27, 2020. The school is continuing to serve students from the Union district lunch and breakfast during the COVID-19 shutdown. The number they serve has increased every day and is up to 3,400 meals for 1,700 students. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
River Parks playgrounds closed due to the coronavirus pandemic at the 91st and Riverside Drive on March 27, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
River Parks playgrounds closed due to coronavirus pandemic at the 91st and Riverside Drive on March 27, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Drew Peters (left) and Damiana Haynes, both juniors at Jenks High School, play basketball at Bentley Park in Bixby while out of school because of the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, March 27, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
David Atkinson (left) and his wife Cindi Atkinson keep their distance while talking with their grandchildren Brien Carson and Kylie Carson (right) in Bixby on Friday, March 27, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
David Atkinson (right) and his wife Cindi Atkinson (left) keep their distance while talking with their grandchildren Brien Carson (top left) and Kylie Carson (top right) in Bixby on Friday, March 27, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
The Z66 Auto Auction held an auction Friday, March 27, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
In Owasso, a runner passes a fence decorated with an inspirational message about the COVID-19 outbreak Friday, March 27, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A sidewalk decorated in chalk in Owasso referencing President Donald Trump's hope that the country would be back to normal by Easter Friday, March 27, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputy works security at the entrance to the parking lot of Z66 Auto Auction during an auction Friday, March 27, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Diners sit at their table while enjoying their dinner at The Polo Grill in Utica Square on Thursday, March 26, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Diners sit at their table while enjoying their dinner at The Polo Grill in Utica Square on Thursday, March 26, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Diners sit at their table while enjoying their dinner at The Polo Grill in Utica Square on Thursday, March 26, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Sandy Bliss pushes her mother Lou Bliss' wheelchair through Woodward Park Thursday, March 26, 2020. Lou Bliss is 91 years old and lives with her daughter. She is typically active and it has been hard on her being cooped up. The two thought a trip to the park would be a good way to get fresh air while social distancing. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Scott Yarnell walks laps around the Veterans Park soccer field Thursday, March 26, 2020. Yarnell picked the spot to social distance while getting exercise. Yarnell figures he'll walk around the field 10-12 times to get in a couple miles. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Bicyclists travel through the River West Festival Park Thursday, March 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Cindy Paul and her neighbor George Bonham walk Paul’s dogs Morty and Layla through the River West Festival Park on Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The trails at River Parks in the 3100 block of Riverside Parkway are crowded on a summer-like day on Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
American Airlines 777's airplanes are parked at Tulsa International Airport on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. American Airlines has 44 out of service airplanes parked at the airport due to a reduced flight schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Prepared frozen meals are loaded onto a truck by (from left) Beaux Fulton, Jeremy Johnson and Mattie Sloan at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, in Tulsa on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The meals will be delivered to the Dream Center in north Tulsa. Greg Raskin, Communications Manager at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, said that demand for services is beginning to increase as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Prepared frozen meals are loaded onto a truck by Beaux Fulton (left) and Jeremy Johnson at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in Tulsa on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The meals will be delivered to the Dream Center in north Tulsa. Greg Raskin, Communications Manager at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, said that demand for services is beginning to increase as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Sous chef Jeremy Johnson (left) and chef Jeff Marlow prepare meals in the kitchen at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, in Tulsa on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Greg Raskin, Communications Manager at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, said that demand for services is beginning to increase as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Christal Washington pilots a forklift loaded with produce out to a waiting vehicle at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, in Tulsa on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Greg Raskin, Communications Manager at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, said that demand for services is beginning to increase as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
A couple pushes a stroller across a mostly empty Guthrie Green in Tulsa on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Second Street and Elgin Avenue during what is typically rush hour in Tulsa on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
An almost empty parking lot at Second Street and Cincinnati Avenue in Tulsa on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Justin Bancroft brings out an order of groceries to a pickup customer at the Glenpool Walmart on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The service has seen increased use during the coronavirus outbreak. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Robert, a Walmart worker who declined to give his last name, loads groceries for a pickup customer at the Glenpool Walmart on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Josh Painter and his wife, Cherylyn, are making protective face shields using their 3D printers
at their home for medical providers in Tulsa. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Josh Painter and his wife, Cherylyn, are making protective face shields at home using their 3-D printers for medical providers. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Nouman Ahmed, a Canadian truck driver, cleans the windshield and headlights on his truck at the Flying J Truck Stop at 129th E. Ave. in Tulsa. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Trucks continue on their route through Tulsa on the Broken Arrow Expressway near the Interstate 44 interchange. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Lonnie Redfearn sits on a bench in the Greenwood Historic District after visiting a food pantry to get food for his mother amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Girvin Dudley jumps rope for exercise at Plaza of the Americas in downtown Tulsa at Seventh Street and Denver Avenue on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Traffic is sparse Tuesday on Interstate 244 just west of Utica Avenue amid the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Andrea Bays disinfects her shopping cart at Reasor's at 15th Street and Lewis Avenue amid the nationwide COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Don Buoen shops Tuesday in the near-empty paper goods aisle at the Reasor’s at 15th Street and Lewis Avenue. Grocery stores nationwide have been historically busy due to the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A shopper protects her hands by holding her cart using paper towels while shopping at Reasor's at 15th Street and Lewis Avenue. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Suzette Ramsey on Tuesday loads her cart with groceries at Reasor’s at 15th Street and Lewis Avenue. Grocers say grocery supplies are good, despite panic by some shoppers. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jordan Payne fills up with $1.63 per gallon gasoline at the Tulsa Hills QuikTrip. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Clinton Summers fills up with $1.63 per gallon gasoline at the Tulsa Hills QuikTrip. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
A sign advertises $1.63 per gallon gasoline at the Tulsa Hills QuikTrip on Tuesday
, March 24, 2020. Gas prices have dropped continuously during the coronavirus outbreak. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Bixby City Council meets about coronavirus
Meeting attendees huddle around an overflow room speakerphone to hear a meeting of the Bixby City Council in Bixby on Monday, March 23, 2020. The city limited the number of people allowed in council chambers because of the coronavirus outbreak. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Bixby City Council meets about coronavirus
Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart speaks by phone with a government official before a meeting of the Bixby City Council in Bixby on Monday
, March 23. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Empty shelves at a Target in Tulsa on March 23, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Crossover Preparatory Academy principal John Lepine Sr. hands out Chromebooks and lesson plans to parents and students to start school at home in Tulsa on March 23, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Crossover Preparatory Academy school councilor Jaron Shaw hands out Chromebooks and lesson plans to parents and students to start school at home in Tulsa on March 23, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Crossover Preparatory Academy principal John Lepine Sr. hands out Chromebooks and lesson plans to parents and students to start school at home in Tulsa on March 23, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Principal Rita Long hands out meals at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Monday due to the national COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
First-grade teacher Shannon McFadden spots a student as she and others hand out education items at Holland Hall due to the national COVID-19 outbreak Monday, March 23, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Fourth-grader Jazmin Lopez receives milk at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School during meal handouts due to the national COVID-19 outbreak Monday. Lopez wears a mask whenever she leaves the house because she has asthma. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Principal Rita Long hands out meals at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School due to the national COVID-19 outbreak on Monday, March 23, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Evelyn Davis (left) and Linda Ledbetter prepare meals to be handed out at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Christina Richmond hold her son, Finley, 2, while her husband, Luke, and daughter, Ella, 8, all of Kansas City, Mo., swing at LaFortune Park on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A man has a cup of coffee while sitting on the outside patio at Gypsy Coffee on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Christina Richmond hold her son, Finley, 2, while her husband, Luke, and daughter, Ella, 8, all of Kansas City, Mo., swing at LaFortune Park on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Christina Richmond hold her son, Finley, 2, while her husband, Luke, and daughter, Ella, 8, all of Kansas City, Mo., swing at LaFortune Park on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Christina Richmond hold her son, Finley, 2, while her husband, Luke, and daughter, Ella, 8, all of Kansas City, Mo., swing at LaFortune Park on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Christina Richmond hold her son, Finley, 2, while her husband, Luke, and daughter, Ella, 8, all of Kansas City, Mo., swing at LaFortune Park on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A empty movie poster holder sits in front on AMC Southroads 20 on Saturday, March 21, 2020. AMC closed its movie theaters for a minimum of six weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jennifer and Patrick Neff, both of Tulsa, walk passed an Area Closed sign while walking their dog, Carson, on a trail at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Neffs were looking to play basketball but were turned away because of the closure of The Gathering Place due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A worker sits in their vehicle in an empty parking lot at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Matt Fogerty, of Bixby, waits in line at Trader Joe's on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Fogerty waited for about 5 minutes in line as the store was limiting the number of people who were in the store to practice social distancing. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Dylan Hills, of St. Louis, Mo., talks to customers in line while wearing a "No Corona Virus" head band while waiting in line at Trader Joe's while on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A empty movie poster holder sits in front on AMC Southroads 20 on Saturday, March 21, 2020. AMC closed its movie theaters for a minimum of six weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Empty movie poster holders sit in front on AMC Southroads 20 on Saturday, March 21, 2020. AMC closed its movie theaters for a minimum of six weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
An empty parking lot sits in front on AMC Southroads 20 on Saturday, March 21, 2020. AMC closed its movie theaters for a minimum of six weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jennifer and Patrick Neff, both of Tulsa, walk passed an Area Closed sign while walking their dog, Carson, on a trail at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Neffs were looking to play basketball but were turned away because of the closure of The Gathering Place due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A jogger runs passes a biker while on a trial at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Dylan Hills, of St. Louis, Mo., poses for a portrait while waiting in line at Trader Joe's while wearing a "No Corona Virus" head band on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while her daughter, Michelee, picks up debris while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Dylan Hills, of St. Louis, Mo., waits in line at Trader Joe's while wearing a "No Corona Virus" head band on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A runner passes by the Arkansas River while on a trail at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A mother and daughter play on a jungle gym while at LaFortune Park on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A jogger runs passes a biker while on a trial at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A walker walk downs a path at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A runner passes by the Arkansas River while on a trail at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while her daughter, Michelee, rolls a piece of tree while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while her daughter, Michelee, picks up debris while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while her daughter, Michelee, picks up debris while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while her daughter, Michelee, rolls a piece of tree while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jennifer and Patrick Neff, both of Tulsa, walk passed an Area Closed sign while walking their dog, Carson, on a trail at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Neffs were looking to play basketball but were turned away because of the closure of The Gathering Place due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while her daughter, Michelee, rolls a piece of tree while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jennifer and Patrick Neff, both of Tulsa, walk passed an Area Closed sign while walking their dog, Carson, on a trail at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Neffs were looking to play basketball but were turned away because of the closure of The Gathering Place due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while her daughter, Michelee, picks up debris while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch wheels away a piece of a tree while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Lima beans are the only beans left on the shelves at a Tulsa Walmart on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Empty paper products shelves at a Target in Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Lines are full at a local Reasor's on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Shelves are empty of eggs at a Neighborhood Walmart in Tulsa on Thursday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Empty rice and beans shelves at a Neighborhood Walmart in Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Path blocked off to Gathering Place in Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Street closed going into Gathering Place in Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Empty paper products shelves at a Neighborhood Walmart in Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Sidewalks are empty at lunchtime on Boston Avenue in downtown Tulsa on Thursday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Andi Lewis checks her watch as she writes a sign for the front door of the Stepping Stone Cafe, 4 N. Armstrong St., in Bixby on Thursday. The restaurant was open Thursday but planned to stop dine-in operation Friday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Carol Bevenue (right) brings out an order for Sharon Hubbell (left), Granny Stone (center) and James Hubbel (bottom) as other diners bump elbows in the background at the Stepping Stone Cafe in Bixby on Thursday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Carol Bevenue brings out an order at the Stepping Stone Cafe in Bixby on Thursday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Kristy Flynn (left), Elizabeth Viramontes and her husband, Aurelio Viramontes, spend time at the Tulsa Day Center during the COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A client sleeps on chairs at the Tulsa Day Center on Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A woman crosses a deserted Fourth Street on Main Street in downtown Tulsa on March 19. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Karen Klein, who sleeps at the Salvation Army and spends days at the Tulsa Day Center, uses hand sanitizer while entering the facility on Thursday. Klein has had several ailments lately including flu, bronchitis and pneumonia. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A sign on the door of Metro Pentecostal Church announces that their building is closed during the COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Volunteer Morgan Lawless loads disaster boxes at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma on Wednesday. The boxes were originally for the May flooding and severe weather event, but are being re-purposed for the COVID-19 outbreak. Lawless was volunteering with her church First United Methodist Church of Broken Arrow. The church was taking a mission trip to Mexico for spring break but the trip got canceled so they are volunteering around town. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Rebecca Lilly (right) waits in a long line for Sam's Club to open in Owasso on Wednesday. Lilly was shopping for her parents who are in a high-risk group. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Cashier Betty Ennen works at Super Walmart early in the morning in Owasso on Wednesday. Ennen, who wears oxygen because of pulmonary hypertension, says she isn't worried about increased risk due to COVID-19. She is, however, retiring Wednesday after 18 years working at Walmart. She says she had already planned on Wednesday being her last day of work before the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tony Fletcher, who currently has no home, receives food from volunteer Daley Bradley, 17, at the Iron Gate food pantry on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Standing in an empty Torchy’s Tacos restaurant, Demi Burk takes to-go orders from customers on Wednesday. Restaurants and bars can continue takeout and curbside food service. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
On a wet Wednesday morning in Tulsa, Olivia Sledge, 3, and her brother Owen Sledge, 5, ride their bikes on the tennis courts at Mudd Park in Tulsa on Wednesday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Rosie Remington drops off a food order to a customer at Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli in downtown Tulsa
on Wednesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Doordash driver Sherri Hicks of Sapulpa checks her phone after picking up an order at Lassalle's New Orleans Deli in downtown Tulsa on Wednesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Firefighter Patrick Young gets in his fire engine after picking up lunch at Lassalle's New Orleans Deli in downtown Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Day Center case manager Brooke Landers walks back into the building after stepping outside to talk with clients of the center. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Robert Mouser, who lives on the streets, wears a bandanna to try and protect himself from COVID-19 in front of Iron Gate on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Volunteer Daley Bradley, 17, works in the pantry at Iron Gate on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jerrod Piercy cleans tables between waves of clients at Iron Gate on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mindy Taylor serves food at Iron Gate on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Rebecca Lilly (right) and other customers leave gaps between themselves as they wait in line outside Sam’s Club to open in Owasso on Wednesday.
The CDC recommends a distance of 6 feet. The World Health Organization suggests 3 feet. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Clark Mathews makes his way to his truck with groceries before sunrise at Walmart in Owasso on Wednesday. Mathews says he usually shops early but the COVID-19 outbreak has heightened the necessity. Grocery stores nationwide have had trouble keeping up with the increased demand for items leaving empty shelves. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A customer makes his way to his car with groceries before sunrise at Walmart in Owasso on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Employees stock shelves at Walmart in Owasso on Wednesday.
A woman stopped to thank one of the men working to re-stock shelves. He said it's the first time he's ever been thanked by a customer at work. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A man walks across Main Street on Fourth Street in downtown Tuesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Louis Amayo walks through an empty dining room with a to-go order at Elote Cafe and Catering in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday. The restaurant started serving food to-go only before the mayor’s announcement Tuesday limiting restaurants and closing bars. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Elote Cafe and Catering employee Matt Staires views a to-go order on Tuesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The sign in front of Elote Cafe and Catering in downtown Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A woman crosses Fourth Street near Main Street in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday. Downtown was sparsely populated as many are working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jacob Banks waits for a Tulsa Transit bus at 36th Street North east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard while wearing a mask to protect himself from COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Banks was going to Catholic Charities to get groceries for his mother who is 72 years old. Banks' mother usually gets her own groceries, but is staying inside due to the outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Custodian Araceli Ortiz cleans elevator surfaces at the Bank of America building downtown under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The Aveda store and several other national stores were closed at Woodland Hills Mall amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Shoppers make their way past the closed Apple store at Woodland Hills Mall on Monday. The stores have been closed nationwide. Employees were on hand to explain to potential customers that they were closed and why. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Kayla LaMascus cleans a vending machine at the Tulsa County Courthouse under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A man appears to sleep at the Tulsa County Courthouse on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A Super Target employee cleans door handles at their south Tulsa store to fight the spread of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A Super Target customer walks down the paper product aisle as the toilet paper shelf is empty at the south Tulsa store on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A custodian cleans a revolving door at the ONE Gas building under increased fears of COVID-19. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A custodian cleans a revolving door at the ONE Gas building under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Alana Tipton, fleet manager at This Machine/Tulsa BikeShare, disinfects bicycles with Lysol amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Alana Tipton, fleet manager at This Machine/Tulsa BikeShare, performs maintenance on bicycles during normal maintenance, which now includes disinfecting amid the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Custodian Araceli Ortiz cleans a door at the Bank of America building downtown. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World