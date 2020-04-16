The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Thursday it received eight more reports of deaths related to the novel coronavirus, three of which occurred within the past 24 hours.

In Oklahoma, 131 people have died so far of complications from COVID-19. Five of those people died between April 9 and April 14 but are included in OSDH data for the first time after the agency received more information from local health departments.

The OSDH reported 99 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday.

All of the newly reported dead are older than 65. In Cleveland County, the dead include two men and a woman. Delaware County reported two men died, while Caddo, Muskogee and Washington counties each reported the death of a woman.

There are 236 people currently hospitalized for treatment after becoming ill and 2,357 cases reported statewide. Tulsa County has 376 cases of COVID-19 on record and has reported 21 deaths.

Related at tulsaworld.com

Death in a state-run veterans center among 36 COVID-19 fatalities in Oklahoma nursing homes

Governor extends 'safer at home' order, says state is working on plans to reopen economy

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients proving valuable for new patients, researchers

Bynum among mayors who heard from former presidents Bush, Obama on COVID-19 response

Need for food stamps spikes during pandemic; applications 'way more than double' for SNAP benefits, Oklahoma DHS says

Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Video: 'Our curve is flattening in Oklahoma': An update from Gov. Kevin Stitt on April 15

Samantha Vicent

918-581-8321

samantha.vicent@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @samanthavicent

Tags

Recommended for you