Eight more Oklahomans have died from COVID-19.

The eight deaths were reported in Creek, Garfield, Oklahoma, Osage, Pawnee and Pottawatomie counties. All were older than 65 except an Oklahoma County woman in the 50-to-64 age group. 

There have been 88 deaths in Oklahoma due to COVID-19. There were 110 new confirmed cases in Oklahoma, totaling 1,794.

Cases in Tulsa County reached 314 confirmed infections. There have been 413 confirmed cases in Oklahoma County and 236 in Cleveland County. There are multiple other counties reporting dozens of confirmed cases.

People older than 65 are the most severely affected by COVID-19, accounting for about 80% of the deaths. State health officials said in a news release that they are working with partners to monitor long-term care facilities "to ensure proper infection control measures are in place."

