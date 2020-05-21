More than 300 people have died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Oklahoma, and cases continue to rise.
State health officials reported Thursday five additional deaths from the disease, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. There have been a total of 304 confirmed deaths from the disease since March 19.
Four of the deaths — two from Oklahoma County, one from Tulsa and one from Washington County — occurred to people older than 65 years old. One of the recently reported deaths was that of an Oklahoma County woman in the 50-64 age group.
Health officials also reported 148 new confirmed cases of the disease, totaling 5,680 for the state.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Aaron W.
Aaron is a boy with a big personality and a beautiful smile. He says he can easily jump fences and loves to climb. He also loves to ride his bike in the country. Aaron describes himself as awesome and funny, which we certainly agree. His favorite movie is Superman and if he could own any animal it would be a pet goat. He aspires to be a Police Officer when he grows up. He wants to own a fast car and someday go to Las Vegas to see all the lights.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Richard L. Harkins
Allen C.
Allen is an all-around, easy-going boy. He likes to help around the house with cleaning and cooking. Allen enjoys listening to rap and R&B music and playing outside with his friends. He also loves Origami. He recently made a Starburst Ninja Star that took 16 pages of paper to complete. Allen would like to be a police officer when he grows up. Allen is of Native American heritage and the Indian Child Welfare Act does apply.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Jennifer DeCastro
Amerie H.
Amerie has a smile that will light up a room. She is a sweet, curious, playful and outgoing young lady. Amerie makes friends easily. She is a typical young girl who loves shopping and going to Braums. She looks forward to holidays, particularly traditional holidays and her birthday.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Justin Waits
Andrea G.
Andrea has a beautiful smile and is a very sweet girl. She enjoys everything girly, such as shopping, styling her hair, and having her nails polished. Andrea is also a big fan of OSU. Her caregivers say they enjoy spending time with her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Andrew N.
You cannot look at Andrew without first seeing his beautiful smile. It goes along with his upbeat personality and positive attitude, something he prides himself in. Andrew loves traveling and eating. He enjoys all kinds of music from country to hip hop. Hip hop is his favorite right now. Andrew’s number one wish is to be adopted. He desires to finish high school so that he can pursue his dream of opening a chain of hair salons. He knows that people feel their best when they feel beautiful and you always see that when someone gets their hair styled. He loves to see them smile and make their day. He would love to meet Michael Oher because their stories are very much alike, from the streets to adoption! He is believing and staying positive.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Kathy Peaster
Angel S.
Angel has a variety of interests. He loves outdoors and animals, but also likes Minecraft and soccer. Angel wants to be a programmer when he grows up. He also loves art and origami. If it was up to him he would have pizza and ice cream every day. When asked what super-power he would like to have, Angel said he would like to be Flash! Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo courtesy of Ray Peaster
Anna P.
Anna is an amicable teenager, who is a little shy but is working to overcome it. Her favorite movie is “Mama Mia.” She does well in school and art is her favorite. Anna loves all animals and hopes to be a veterinarian. Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Sarah Vorva
Anonte S.
Anonte is a lovely little girl who loves music, particularly Beyoncé. She loves the company of others and enjoys attention. She enjoys having her hair styled and loves her pig tails. Anonte is most alert and responsive mid-morning or early afternoon.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Caroline Miller
Ardie "AJ" B.
Active and playful, AJ loves the outdoors. He likes riding his bike and swimming. AJ is fond of country and hip-hop music and his favorite singer is Carrie Underwood. He also loves video games. AJ hopes to become a fireman once he finishes school.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Vicki McClaflin
Autumn B.
Autumn has an outgoing personality and is generally an upbeat, happy teenager. She enjoys writing and reading, and loves rock music. Autumn is very smart and does well in school. She has a desire to travel the world and loves Greek mythology. Autumn would like to become a writer or costume designer.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Bailee P.
Bailee’s goal for the future is to be a pediatric nurse or ob-gyn ultrasound technician. She deeply wishes for a loving, supportive family that will help her achieve her goals. Bailee is an energetic, fun girl who loves art. She likes to paint, draw and color. Bailee would love to meet Austin Mahone, a pop and R&B singer. She’s happy talking on the telephone with friends and enjoys reading books with action and drama.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Barry Selke
Bailey R.
Bailey would like to become a veterinarian. She dreams of a loving, joyful family, maybe with horses and other animals! She would like to go to concerts and other places with her forever family. Bailey enjoys all music but particularly Carrie Underwood. She finds her music relaxing. Bailey would like to learn to play the piano. Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Bradley B.
Bradley is an active boy who likes to play football, baseball or ride his bicycle. He loves the movie Cars 3. He would like to own a dog and name it Blackie. His dream job is to become a race car driver. He would like to own a Lamborghini, a Dodge Charger or a Camaro.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Bob Chance
Brandon H.
Bradon is handsome, charming and respectful. He is a fun-loving teen who enjoys helping others and making friends. Brandon’s favorite music is by Kodak Black. He loves playing football and hanging out with his friends. Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Brandon S.
Brandon can be reserved and quiet until he is discussing a particular topic of his personal interest. Brandon doesn’t like to be asked a lot of questions at one time. Caregivers have said that he is very loving and he has a good personality. He likes to watch movies and he enjoys listening to different kinds of music. He likes to spend time coloring and drawing. Art is his favorite subject and he actually excels in that area, especially in school. He likes receiving one-on-one attention and quality time from others. He does well in a structured routine; however, he is very adaptable, as he is able to adjust to a flexible environment as well. Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Sarah Vorva
Bryce T.
Bryce is an optimistic, charming young man. He makes friends easily and likes to make them laugh. He does well in school and hopes to attend college when he graduates. He enjoys football. Bryce is cheerful and fun to be around. A truly kind and caring person.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Gay Larson
Caleb A.
Caleb is active, curious, friendly and hardworking. He loves technology and has learned a great deal on the subject. Caleb enjoys soccer, playing video games and playing on his tablet. His music preferences are pop, electronic music and anything from Justin Bieber. Caleb loves spending time with his friends and encouraging them to not give up on their dreams. He enjoys art and would like to be an artist.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Justin Wait
Cameron G.
Cameron is a charming, clever and energetic boy. He loves pop and rap music. Cameron likes to fish, camp and swim. He loves playing video games and shopping. Cameron is also an animal lover and would like to live in the country. He hopes to have a car soon and has had his eye on a 2009 Dodge Ram. When Cameron finishes high school he wants to work for the Union Pacific Railroad.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Justin Waits
Camryn H.
Camryn is an outgoing, social young lady. She’s a girlie girl who loves having her hair and nails done and keeping up with the latest fashions. She loves shopping with her friends and stopping for fast food together. Camryn loves rap music and has composed and performed her own. She would like to become a rap artist someday. She enjoys school and math is her favorite subject. She completes her homework with minimal guidance and is organized and pays attention in class. Camryn has untapped potential that is waiting to be revealed. She needs a family to not only love her but also help her recognize her capabilities and cultivate her brilliance.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Jennifer DeCastro
Charity M.
Charity is a spunky, easy-going girl who seems to have energy flowing her way. She loves singing, mostly modern Christian. Charity also loves animals, particularly dogs, however, she is allergic to cats. She also likes driving go-karts and going to the movie. Her favorite movie is “Gone with the Wind.” Charity has a lot of potential as she wants to have a career that helps others. She would also like to vacation in Colorado.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Cheavella L.
Cheavella is a compassionate girl with a beautiful smile. She is energetic, friendly and enjoys basketball and track. She always wants to be helpful and is eager to please. Cheavella does very well in school and enjoys homework. She has a beautiful singing voice. Her favorite singer is Beyonce. Cheavella is a joy to be around.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Christian T.
Christian is an outgoing young boy who likes hunting, going to the park and riding his bike. He likes hunting and likes basketball, baseball, and soccer. He’s very dedicated to his church. Christian would like to travel to Australia to see the Kangaroos. Christian loves horses and wishes to have one of his own.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Ray Peaster
Christopher and Jazmine B.
Christopher and Jazmine are very close and depend on each other a great deal. They are looking for a family who will love and guide them through life together. Christopher is quite the artist. He recently drew a beautiful portrait of his sister. He is also very interested in science and does well in school. He wants to be a photographer or an actor in his future. His favorite movie is “Twilight.”
Jazmine also is extremely interested in science and does well at school. She has a talent with children and loves babysitting. Jazmine is fun and makes friends with ease.
Watch a video about them.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Barry Selke
Clay G.
Clay has a great sense of humor and is a fun and playful boy. He is also very considerate of others. He loves movies, swimming, basketball, and his Marvel and DC superheroes. His favorite outing is an amusement park. Clay is very social and gets along well with others. He loves animals, particularly cats.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Dakota W.
Dakota is resourceful and has a caring nature. He is quite a mechanically gifted young man who already knows how to work on car engines and make electronic devices. He enjoys school and does a great deal of reading in his spare time. He aspires to enter the robotics field when he grows up.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Katherine Farris
Damien D.
Damien is an outgoing young man. He does well in school and plans to attend technical school once he graduates from high school, focusing on robotics. He loves video games such as Mine Craft and Call of Duty. Damien also loves the outdoors and likes to camp, hunt, and fish. He says he would like to live in the country with a family that will support his goals.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Jennifer DeCastro
David C.
David is an active teenager who is friendly and loves playing outdoors. He likes playing baseball with friends and riding bicycles. David is very fond of Legos and is very creative in that he can build exceptional things with them. David is said to be compassionate and hardworking. He loves country and hip hop music.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
David E.
David is a handsome and intelligent young man. His personality is easy going, friendly and calm. David is respectful and responsible. He is known to take good care of his possessions. He likes playing football, basketball, and lifting weights. David plans to go to technical school when he finishes high school and study to be a dental x-ray technician.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Katherine Farris
David W.
David was a delight to photograph and video. He likes basketball. But he also loves baseball. He would like it if all his friends like baseball as much as he does. David dreams of going to Disney World. He would like to have a dog, either a German Shepherd or a Golden Retriever.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Dayton M.
Dayton is known for his wit and kindness. He has a contagious laugh that will have you in stitches. He doesn’t mind helping around the house with cooking and helping in the kitchen. Dayton also is mechanically inclined and enjoys fixing things. He loves playing “Mind Craft” and likes funny movies such as “Wild Hogs” and “Napoleon Dynamite.” Dayton’s favorite possession is his bicycle and he can often be seen riding around the neighborhood.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Katherine Farris
Deante and Angel S.
These brothers are close and only want a family to be together. Angel enjoys Minecraft and Roblox. Deante is fond of Batman video games and both boys think they are very funny particularly to each other. Deante likes dodgeball and football. They both talk about their favorite cars: Deante, a Camero, and Angel a Lamborghini.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Jennifer DeCastro
Deante S.
Deante is a very nice boy with a great smile. He told us he likes the way God created him. He loves science and sports, football, soccer and basketball. Deante enjoys playing with his friends. He’s also fond of dinosaurs and Pokemon. Deante he would like to go Florida where he could go to Disney World, swim in the ocean and play on the beach. Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Devon B.
Devon is quite the athlete and is a starter on his high school football team. His idol is Tom Brady and playing defense is his favorite. He dreams of being drafted by the Patriots and wants a family to love him and watch him play. Devon loves nature and he is happy being in the peaceful outdoors. Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Vicki McClaflin
Diajhane M.
DJ is compassionate and thoughtful. She has danced since she was little and wants to be a professional dancer when she grows up. She loves hip hop but has many different moves! She has many friends and often befriends the ones who sit alone. DJ likes to draw and color and watch movies, but she goes to sleep listening to classical music. She plans to adopt children when she grows up. She also wants to help homeless stray animals.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Vicki McClaflin
Donna K.
Donna is a sweet girl who is very active, loves the trampoline, gymnastics, football and soccer. She makes friends easily. Donna likes school and is best at math but tries to do well overall. She loves animals and wishes someday to have her own pet. Donna loves music. Her favorite singer is Lady Gaga. She wishes to go to Disneyland and meet all the Disney princesses.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Gay Larson
Dylan T.
Dylan is a handsome young boy who has a great smile. He’s a social person, affectionate and loves giving and receiving hugs. His favorite video games are Call of Duty and Fortnite. He enjoys school and playing with his friends outdoors. He likes going to the beach to play in the sand and swim. Dylan would love a family that has a dog he can play with.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Ray Peaster
Emyra
E’myra is an 11-year-old energetic, fun, playful, and happy child. E’myra is a smart and beautiful little girl who relates with one on one interactions and a structured routine. E’myra enjoys listening to music. Her favorites are rock and roll and rap. She enjoys participating in arts and crafts, word puzzles, and coloring. Emyra’s current favorite possessions are her Barbies and stuffed animals. What makes her happiest is one-on-one time, shopping, and going out to eat. She has several favorite foods including McDonald’s, macaroni with cheese, spaghetti, and hotdogs. E’Myra needs a family that is prepared to commit with assisting her through the trauma she has endured.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Oklahoma DHS
Faithon B.
Faithon is an easy-going young man described as kind, compassionate and helpful. He enjoys video games but also loves to read. He has a fondness for Anime and his favorite production is Naruto. Faithon is generous and takes pride in helping others. He makes friends easily and enjoys participating in school activities.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Gabriela M.
Gabby is a remarkable girl who has a passion for architecture. She hopes to visit Spain to see the architecture and mosaics. She does well in school and does exceptionally well at math. Gabby has a great sense of humor. Her friends have told her she is so much fun to be with. She likes sports, particularly basketball. She is looking for a family that will accept her for who she is and love and guide her.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Natalie Green
Gage S.
Gage has a wonderful sense of humor and believes he could become a comedian. But he’s not sure people always understand his jokes. Gage enjoys playing on his PlayStation. If he could have a super power, he would choose to be invisible. Gage would like to travel to California someday to see the Hollywood sign and perhaps meet Justin Bieber.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Gene and Kelly S.
Kelly is a lovely young girl. She is outgoing and playful. Kelly enjoys the outdoors and plays softball and swimming in the summer. She loves music and often sings along. Kelly excels in reading and has many books that she cherishes. She is fond of animals, particularly horses and dolphins. Kelly makes friends easily.
Gene is a kind and respectful young man who enjoys drawing in his free time. He likes being with his friends and his sister. Gene enjoys video games and would like to create a game about animals. He is fond of horseback riding. He loves to listen to Michael Jackson songs. Gene would like to be an artist in the future.
Watch a video about them.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Justin Waits
Glenden H.
Glenden is a happy, active guy. He would like to be a construction worker, learn to operate heavy equipment and drive a bulldozer. He enjoys football as a quarterback and is also good at golf. Glenden loves any and all kinds of dogs. Camero is his favorite car and he enjoys drawing them. He would like to live in the city and really needs to find a family to love him, help him be successful in school and support his love of football.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Haley S.
Haley enjoys the country and riding horses, but she also finds city life fascinating! She wants a forever family and is dedicated to finishing school. She plays soccer and hopes to build a career as a professional photographer. Haley loves photographing people and capturing their emotions! She hopes to go to Florida someday and walk along the beach.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Kathy Peaster
Hannah L.
Hannah is a beautiful young girl with a sweet personality. She is legally blind, however, she wears corrective glasses that help her be independent. Hannah is homeschooled at this time. She loves cheer and singing. Hannah has high goals as she wants to be a pediatric nurse in the future. She also wishes to travel to Hawaii. Most of all Hannah wants a family who will love her and guide her.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Jennifer DeCastro
Harley and Jesses N.
Harley and Jesses are called the dynamic duo! They are dedicated to each other. Jesses has a big heart, is smart, social and has a strong sense of family. Jesses looks up to her brother and even calls him her best friend. Jesses has been a cheerleader in the past and wants to do it again in the future. She loves her friends, video games and playing board games. She loves to read and draw.
Harley is an easy-going, social, athletic young man. He loves and deeply cares for Jesses. He wants to be wherever she is. Harley is a wrestler and had been for the last 6 years. He has a dry sense of humor and has been called brilliant by his teachers. Both children have a big heart and do very well in school. Some lucky family will only need to guide them and spend quality time with them.
Watch a video about them.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Jennifer DeCastro
Hayden L.
Hayden has an abundance of interests. He is a huge OU fan and likes to watch soccer and basketball on TV. He enjoys several genres of music including country, hip hop and rock. Of course, like any boy his age, he loves video games. Hayden also likes to draw and loves animals. Hayden also has a great smile. He would like to go to Florida and play on the beach.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Hayden L.
Hayden is a vibrant, socially active, friendly and playful boy who makes friends easily. He’s fond of music, Legos and Marvel/DC universe. Hayden likes swimming and playing soccer as the goalie. Hayden likes to read books like Dragon Masters Flight of the Moon Dragon and watch movies like Jurassic World. He’s quite fond of dragons and dinosaurs. Hayden wants to travel to Africa and see all the wild animals, such as cheetahs, lions, and tigers.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Isaiah W.
Isaiah is a friendly boy who enjoys riding his bike, fishing, swimming, playing darts and playing football. He loves Pokemon and is the happiest being with his friends playing video games. Isaiah has a huge imagination, is funny but also very intelligent and does well in school.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo courtesy of Mary Beth Ede
I’knika B
I’knika is a special child who needs a forever family. She has a My Tobi device that allows her to play with toys and games. She enjoys her class and loves to play board games.
She is quite competitive. I’knika has a calm spirit and a girly personality. I’knika is a very loving child.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Don Kreutzweiser
Jacob L.
Jacob is a tall, handsome young man. He is very outgoing and loves to play and watch basketball and boxing. Jacob enjoys all sports and is very active. He is also very good at writing poems and rap. Jacob is respectful and empathetic. He has a loving heart. He loves all kinds of music. Jacob makes friends easily and is a very giving person. His goal in life is to make a difference in the world by help children overcome their struggles. Jacob is a positive and outstanding young man who would love a family that will love and support him as he becomes an adult.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Ray Peaster
Jada J.
Jada is a sweet girl with beautiful black hair and brown eyes. She has a calm spirit and does best with a relaxing environment. Jada enjoys music, either classical, easy listening or jazz. Jada is hoping for a forever family who will love and enjoy her regardless of her challenges.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Don Kreutzweiser
James J.
James has a beautiful smile and he is joyful and funny, yet in some situations, he may become shy. He loves video games and would watch "Star Wars" over and over. James is very social and friendly and does well with other children. He loves dogs and would like to have one of his own.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Natalie Green
Jeremy Marshall G.
Marshall is thoughtful and works hard to do his best at any endeavor he undertakes. He is a healthy eater and his favorites are organic vegetables and fish. Marshall likes listening to music, playing pool or taking things apart to see how they work. He is very creative and has written a song and dreams of taking music lessons. Marshall would like to be a Marine, a scientist or a photographer when he is grown.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Richard L. Harkins
John F.
John is a polite boy and easygoing. He is very fond of Pokemon and will sit for hours and play Pokemon with friends. He watches every Pokemon movie and loves going to movies, particularly the Marvel super hero movies. John also has a collection of action figures and video games that he enjoys. He is a music lover of all kinds. His favorite team is the Oklahoma Thunder. John is in the 8th grade and enjoys school, he’s most happy when he’s working on the computer.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Gay Larson
Johnny W.
Johnny is a social young man who loves a wide variety of music such as R&B, jazz and anything Elvis, Ray Charles and Louie Armstrong. He is fond of working with arts and crafts such as drawing and coloring. He loves sports and plays football on offense. Johnny spends extra time on his clothing choices. He loves to wear a nice suit with a fedora and sunglasses. He has great manners and never fails to hold a door for someone. Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Wendy Stubbs
Jordon B.
Jordan is a happy young man with a winning smile. He likes a variety of activities including riding his bike, swimming, playing basketball, soccer and camping. Jordan is very fond of Michael Jordan and he loves learning and talking about him. He wants to teach 1st grade students in the future and would love to own a red Mustang.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Richard L. Harkins
Jose M.
Jose is a young man with an infectious smile. He does well in school. Math is his favorite subject. Jose takes delight in and would like to have either a dog, cat or bird as a pet. He wants to float the Illinois River and camp out someday. Jose wants to learn to play guitar. He hopes to become an architect in the future.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Kimberly Williamson
Joseph L.
Joseph is a friendly, active boy who loves soccer and football. Inside he spends his free time with LEGOs and video games. Joseph enjoys math but he loves science and says he likes discovering new things. Joseph would like to travel to Hawaii in the future but would settle for the Great Wolf Lodge sooner.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Gay Larson
Josh P.
Josh is an independent, yet compliant young man. He can build just about anything out of LEGOs and enjoys playing on his Nintendo DS. Josh is a music lover, ranging from hit music to country. He is does not mind helping around the house and enjoys mopping. Josh is quiet and slow to smile if you're new to him but he's very nice and polite.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Gay Larson
Josiah T.
Josiah is a happy, joyful boy who describes himself as friendly, active, inquisitive and just a little bit crazy! He loves video games and the Minecraft Atlantis movie. He’s fond of dogs and is particularly fond of Dachshunds. Josiah says he hopes to become a video designer someday and wants to buy a Chevy Camaro and drive to Florida.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Linda Jo Cupps
Jordan and Julian P.
Jordan is friendly, playful and compassionate. He loves playing outside with friends in the summer. He loves swimming and listening to music. In school Jordan’s favorite subject at school is math.
Julian is sweet and playful and makes friends easily. He does well with reading in school. He likes playing baseball and basketball. Both boys love scary movies and they both would like to visit a beach someday.
Watch a video about them.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Justice O.
Justice is a smart and compassionate young man. He enjoys helping others and often volunteers to cook for his foster family. He has a winning personality that will carry him far in life. He is active in football and other activities. Justice loves the outdoors and likes fishing and camping. Give him a fishing pole and he will be happy for hours. He’s pretty much a typical teen, loving cars and being with friends. However, Justice is growing into an extraordinary young man. Justice wishes for a family who will love him and guide him as he grows into manhood.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Ray Peaster
Kaedyn B.
Kaedyn is a positive guy who likes to make his friends laugh, but he can also be serious. His favorite sport is boxing. He plans to be a game designer when he finishes school. Asked what super power he would like to have, Kaedyn said super strength. He also would like to visit London in the future.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Kaitlyn W.
Kaitlyn is a cute, sweet little girl. She is easy-going, affectionate, playful and kind. Kaitlyn is very helpful around the house and likes to cook. Her activities include puzzles, video games, swimming, basketball, and soccer.
She loves nature and animals and is very fond of her dog. Kaitlyn’s favorite subjects at school are language and math. She is in Girl Scouts and hopes when she finishes school to become a veterinarian.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Katherine Farris
Kase G.
Kase is a young man with big hopes and dreams. He loves football and dreams of being an NBA player someday and if not that then a therapist as he loves helping others. Kase enjoys reading, science, and history in school.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Katherine Farris
Kayden B.
Kayden has a charming personality and is an active teen who enjoys video games. He has a lot of energy, enjoying basketball and football. Kayden would like to go to the Disney World someday. He’s very fond of roller coasters. He also loves sports and enjoys hunting in the woods. Kayden has big dreams as he hopes someday to become a professional singer, rap and pop music. He also wants to own a red Ferrari. Kayden would fit right into an active family that will teach him life skills.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Natalie Green
Kayla L.
Kayla is a confident, friendly and outgoing girl. She is quite smart, with a great smile and makes good grades at school. Her favorite subject is math. Kayla is active with cross-country and loves soccer. She likes country, pop and Christian music. Kayla is a natural leader and a social person who has many friends. Kayla hopes to go to the University of Tennessee to study law and justice when she graduates high school.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Kimberly R.
Kimberly is an active girl who enjoys listening to music, watching TV or chatting with her friends. She also likes to help cook meals. Kimberly loves animals and wishes she had her own pet. Kimberly has expressed that she would like to have a forever family that would allow her to visit with her siblings.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Don Kreutzweiser
Mackenzie H.
Mackenzie is a very active teen. He likes playing several sports, stickball, basketball, and swimming. He loves being outdoors and enjoys exploring the woods and playing in the creek. His favorite music is country and rap.
Mackenzie is in a 4H Club and shows lambs. He does well at school and enjoys the opportunity to play basketball, chess and checkers. He loves his church and has enjoyed several camps and retreats.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Katherine Farris
Mackenzie R.
Mackenzie would love to be a veterinarian when she grows up. She loves horses and other animals. She’s also interested in football and other sports. Mackenzie is a lovely sweet-natured young lady.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Malachi R.
Malachi is a fun-loving, active outgoing young boy. He loves sports and likes playing football and basketball. His favorite possession is his basketball. Malachi likes to be outdoors and very much enjoys gardening. You might also catch him singing and dancing.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Natalie Green
Mason D.
Mason is a polite boy who has a good sense of humor and is loving and affectionate. He is naturally athletic and loves playing football, baseball, and basketball. He likes music and enjoys racing videos. He does well academically. Math is his favorite subject and he is learning to speak Latin. Mason very much wants to attend college to become an engineer. He would like to visit Peru in the future.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Wendy Stubbs
Mason F.
Mason is enthralled with science and does very well in school. He is creative and is proud that he constructed volcanoes out of clay for a science experiment. Mason is smart, kind and generous. He enjoys golf and soccer. Mason would like to be a zookeeper eventually. He likes snakes. He dreams of meeting Jim Carrey in person. He finds him very funny. Mason enjoys watching movies and one of his favorite is “The Nun.” Mason longs for a safe, loving forever home.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Matthew L.
Matthew is a young man with lots of personality. He is smart and funny. He knows a great deal about animals and he loves the outdoors and nature. Matthew enjoys spending the night in his sleeping bag outside under the stars. He loves fishing and climbing trees. He hopes to go to college and become a veterinarian.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Richard L. Harkins
Max S.
Max is a compassionate and caring girl. She is a typical teenager who likes music, talks on the phone, and is very social. Max prefers to stay busy. She likes to write in her journal and read. She likes social activities, sporting events and community functions. Max wants to go to college and study humanities and psychology. She would like to be involved in a nonprofit helping to eradicate homelessness. In her spare time, Max also would like to spend some time on a beach.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Natalie Green
Maxwell C.
Maxwell is a friendly, social young boy. He is a jokester and likes memory games. He is persistent and determined when he sets his mind to something. Max loves Harry Potter books and movies. He enjoys playing his favorite video game of Mario. He enjoys helping others and wants everyone to be happy.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Katherine Farris
Melissa P.
Melissa is a special, fun-loving girl who enjoys music and likes to sing to her dolls. She is a positive, joyful child with a smile that lights up the room. She goes to speech therapy along with physical therapy weekly and is doing well. She has a great desire to please.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Caroline Miller
Michael T.
Michael is a very sweet, loving young guy. He loves to give hugs and listen to music. Old country music is his favorite and he often will sing and rock along. Michael is in a swim group and loves it. He would stay in the pool all day if he was able. Michael also enjoys the outdoors and swinging. Michael is in special education in the eighth grade and is generally well-behaved. He is a typical 15-year-old boy.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Caroline Miller
Miguel H.
Miguel loves basketball and enjoys being around people, particularly friends who make him laugh. He is very fond of rap music. He likes to rap along with the musicians. He wants to develop a career as a rapper or a basketball player. Miguel would like to travel to California one day.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Kathy Peaster
Mykala H.
Mykala, a truly lovely girl, enjoys dressing up in outfits she designs. She has several different ideas for a future career: a dog trainer, a nursing career, owning a nail and hair salon or shoe designer. Mykala enjoys basketball and football. She would like to meet Jennifer Lopez in person someday. She dreams of a forever family that will have a family night and maybe sisters for her!
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Nathan P.
Nathan is a smart, outgoing boy. He loves playing card games, basketball and football, but football is his favorite. Nathan would like to visit Hawaii in the future and go deep-sea fishing, hoping to pull in a very large fish. He would like to own a Dodge Charger and he plans to be a police officer when he finishes school.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Natalie Green
Nhadia (Nora) V.
Nora is a somewhat shy girl who adores horses. She hopes someday to have a large property with a big barn to accommodate many horses. She enjoys soccer and horseback riding. Her favorite movie is “Remember the Titans.” Her favorite food is pizza. Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Nicholas C.
Nicholas is very energetic and he loves wrestling any chance he gets. He’s also very fond of different makes of cars and thinks it would be great to be a mechanic. His dream car is a Lamborghini. Nicholas would like to travel to Mexico and would love the opportunity to learn Spanish so he can understand everyone when he finally makes it to Mexico.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Ray Peaster
Ny-ell J.
Ny-ell is an outgoing young man with many interests. He describes himself as popular, handsome and responsible. He’s all about his social life. He likes pop music, the movie “Twilight,” anything with dragons and likes to read the Inheritance Cycle series, particularly “Eragon.” Ny-ell plays basketball, likes to sing and says he’s a lover of all kind of farm animals. He wants to be a professional boxer and then retire to work with children. He would like to own a number of very expensive cars such as a Lamborghini, Bugatti, Camaro or a Mustang. The one he ends up with must have green and black stripes.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Richard L. Harkins
October B.
October, at 14 years old, truly believes he knows his goal in life is to protect his country as a military mechanic. He is kind, friendly and caring and loves dogs and cats, preferably the ones that are cuddly and friendly. October also likes to cook and always cleans up after himself. He enjoys playing baseball and is inspired by country singer Brantley Gilbert. October hopes for a forever family who will go with him to baseball games, car shows and helps him build things. More than anything, October needs a family to love and guide him.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Barry Selke
Olivia & Tony W.
Olivia and Tony are siblings who enjoy each other and are both animal lovers, even though they have very different interests. Olivia thrives in school, does well in her subjects, and is an avid reader. She enjoys gymnastics and ballet. Olivia is energetic and loves to sing and dance. She is very fond of cooking. She likes Ariana and Mal from the "Descendants" and would like to meet them one day.
Tony excels is almost everything he does. He is doing exceptionally well in school. Tony enjoys electronics, reading and loves to tell jokes. He enjoys all sports and excels in basketball and baseball. He hopes to someday play professional basketball. He is inspired by Kevin Durant and wishes he could meet him. He dreams of having a Lamborghini.
Watch a video about them.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Paola A.
Paola is a sweet, kind and eager to please young lady. She is of Hispanic heritage and she’s very proud of her heritage. Paola wants to earn her law degree and practice immigration law. She is a kind and sweet young lady who has lived most of her life in Mexico. Paola is bilingual speaking both Spanish and English. She is also a member of the Danza Santa Maria and Ballet Sol Azteca dance groups. History is her favorite subject in school. She does very well in school. Paola is kind, non-confrontational, and eager to please. Paola needs a loving family to support her dreams for the future.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Jennifer DeCastro
Payton B.
Payton is a smart boy who does well in school, especially math. Payton is enjoying learning how to plant a garden. He also likes to play basketball, ride his bike and play outside with his friends. Payton is a friendly boy who is a great conversationalist in a one-on-one discussion. He loves Marvel movies and Disney TV shows. Payton likes to color and draw. His idea of the best vacation spot is Canada.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Vicki McClaflin
Qu’aeveyon J.
“Quay Quay” (his nickname) is a happy boy who loves video games on his PlayStation. He is smart and is doing well in school. He wants to visit a beach and play in the sand. Quay Quay enjoys basketball and loves seeing the Thunders play. He loves animals and dogs are his favorite.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Justin Wait
Ray, Clarence & Josiah F.
It’s heart-warming how much these three boys love each other. Ray and Clarence are sports lovers and play football and basketball while Josiah is more artistic. However, Josiah will often join in on their games. They are all OKC Thunder fans. They all love to dance to hip hop and rap music and they all play video games together. Science is the favorite subject of each of the boys. There are a few differences, as Ray is the daredevil and Josiah is the funny man. Clarence is the encourager, who loves to read and does origami.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Ray Peaster
Reanna K.
Reanna loves to sing and listen to music. Shawn Mendes is her favorite artist. She is compassionate and well-behaved. She has performed at her school in the Pop Time Singers. She is hardworking and likes to be helpful. Reanna is affectionate and has an empathetic nature. Reanna mostly wants a family to love and care for her.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Ray Peaster
Renee W.
Renee is a sweet young girl who has a lot of love to give. She enjoys playing outside, loves riding horses and is quite adventurous. She wants to play football. She gives hugs freely and loves to talk fashion. One of her favorite things is to swing as high as she can. Renee does very well in school and really enjoys it. She has a smile that lights up the room.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Ryley S.
Ryley’s playful spirit can be seen in the sparkle in her eyes. Ryley is known as a compassionate, friendly, social, fun and playful child. She is unusually pleasant and cooperative in day to day life. Ryley loves art and especially drawing and coloring. She also loves singing, swimming and reading! Ryley’s happiest times are when she is listening to Kids Bop music and playing video games or doing her art. She is intelligent, makes good grades, and has a good memory. Ryley has a sense of humor that will make you smile, and sometimes displays wisdom and insight beyond her years. She needs a family who can understand her needs, provide her with encouragement, love, and understanding. She needs a family who is willing to move at her speed and not overwhelm her, and has voiced that she would love a forever family with animals, such as horses, dogs, and cats.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Oklahoma DHS
Samantha R.
Samantha is a very social and “girly” girl who loves painting her nails and styling her hair. She is active, enjoying swimming the most. She likes hands-on activities such as puzzles, board games, and coloring. Samantha does well in school with a little help.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Wendy Stubbs
Selena P.
Selena is a girly girl who is also very creative. She loves makeup yet she enjoys football, wrestling, and skating. She has quite a collection of makeup and hopes to go to cosmetology school when she finishes high school. Selena also loves to work on art projects and is learning to cook. She loves animals and would like to be around horses.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Justin Waits
Seth B.
Seth is an active, outdoors kind of boy who loves animals. Previously he enjoyed taking care of not only his dog and cat but also cows, pigs, chickens and ducks on a farm. Seth enjoys all types of music but his favorite pastime is playing with his Legos and superheroes. Seth very much likes making others happy. He has been described as outgoing, having a good sense of humor and making others laugh. Seth is a sweet boy who needs the encouragement and loves a family can give him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Natalie Green
Shauna T.
Shauna is an active girl who loves swimming and being near the water. Her second favorite thing is dogs. Music fascinates her and she enjoyed playing the organ during her photo shoot.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mike Spivey
Shawan L.
Shawan is an active, friendly, out-going boy. He is smart, hard working and funny. He enjoys school and his favorite subjects are science and history. Shawan loves fixing electronics and building things. He likes playing video games but also enjoys reading. Shawan likes both rap and pop music. He enjoys basketball, football and boxing. Shawan would like to be able to earn a basketball scholarship. He dreams of being the CEO of his own company in the future.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Skielly R.
Skielly is a very affectionate young girl who loves to give hugs! She enjoys drawing, arts and crafts and cars. Skielly likes soccer, basketball, and listening to music. Like most girls her age, she loves playing games on her tablet. Her favorite thing is a baby doll that is so life-like it fools people when they see it. She keeps it with her constantly.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency's online form or by calling 1-
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Justin Wait
Sterling M.
Sterling is an active, curious and friendly young man. He, like most boys his age, enjoys Legos and video games. Sterling is fond of comic books and you will find him often reading the superhero comics. Sterling wants to be a chef and enjoys the show “Chopped.” His favorite chef is Gordan Ramsey. He often helps in the kitchen and likes to make tacos and burritos. He enjoys tennis but often plays by himself, hitting the ball and trying to outrun it.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Taliyah S.
Taliyah is a sweet young lady, with a lively personality. She has a lot of energy for life and ails adventurous and goal-driven. She expresses her desires and goals effectively. Taliyah is a bright student who does very well in school and has goals to further her education. She participates in all types of activities such as cheerleading, or the band where she plays the flute. She likes listening to music but also like being outdoors. Taliyah makes friends easily and makes her friends feel included in her life. Taliyah wishes for a family who will care for her and lead her into adulthood. Talihah is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Teya S.
Teya is a friendly, curious and easygoing young girl. She has a beautiful smile and is easily entertained. She is sweet and loves to be the center of attention. She enjoys country music. Her favorite pastime is to be in water, bath or pool; she loves it. Teya also enjoys the outdoors and going for walks. Teya can walk short distances but usually uses her wheelchair. She is a member of the Seminole tribe.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Caroline Miller
Thomas F.
Thomas is intelligent, does very well in math and is also good at sports. He enjoys basketball, go carts, video games and baseball. Thomas would like to learn to play the guitar. He wants to be an auto mechanic or a basketball player when he grows up. He would like to go someday to Jamaica, Cozumel or the Caymen Islands. Thomas is a Christian and wears a necklace to show he was baptized. He wants everyone to know he loves to worship and says he is always trying to improve. Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Jeanie Eaton
Tobie C.
Tobie is a self-confident young boy who is friendly, active and fun to be around. He has a loving heart and is very helpful. He is always encouraging and protective to those he cares about. Tobie wants everyone around him to be doing well. He enjoys pop music, riding his bike and video games.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Tori A.
Tori enjoys school and particularly likes math. Her favorite movie is “Frozen” which she loves talking about. Tori also enjoys singing and likes basketball. When asked what superpower she would like to have she said she would like to be able to fly! She hopes to go on vacation someday in Mexico.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Mary Beth Ede
Trenton M.
Trenton is a self-confident, funny young boy. He is also very smart, social and hardworking. Trenton loves listening to music, rap or hip hop. He also enjoys drawing, playing laser tag and video games. Trenton has a skateboard he enjoys outdoors.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Photo by Justin Waits
Vanessa M.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
William A.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Zachariah M.
Watch a video about him.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
or by calling 1-800-376-9729. online form
Zayna S.
Zayna is in the 7th grade and is quite a well-rounded young lady. She loves going to the lake to swim and fish. She’s creative and likes drawing people. Zayna really enjoys horses, puppies, cats and dogs. She says if she could have a super power, it would be to be invisible and be able to fly. She would like to travel to Florida by air because she has never been on a plane. Her favorite subject in school is social studies. Zayna likes watching the news.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Zoe P.
Zoe is a caring, compassionate and loving girl. She believes that everyone should be true to themselves. Zoe likes funny videos on Netflix and YouTube. Zoe is an animal lover and plans to be either a veterinarian or a dermatologist. The place she would most love to visit is Tokyo.
Watch a video about her.
To inquire about any of our Oklahoma Heart Gallery children, please contact DHS by completing the agency’s
online form or by calling 1-800-376-9729.
Photo by Ray Peaster