The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Friday that five more people older than 65, including one person in Tulsa County, have died after becoming ill with COVID-19.

There are 2,465 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Friday morning, according to an update from OSDH. Two of the five additional deaths announced Friday occurred within the past 24 hours, while the others died between April 9 and Wednesday. There are 136 total deaths on record.

On Thursday, there were 2,357 reported positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Tulsa Health Department said the county has 341 active cases in Tulsa County and has had 390 cases total, leading to 22 deaths.

Two of the newly reported dead were women in Delaware County, which has seen an outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing home. Creek and Greer counties each said they had one woman die of complications from the novel coronavirus.

