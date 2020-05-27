Four more Oklahomans have died of COVID-19, according to a daily update from state health officials.

The death toll across the state rises to 322 with a total of 6,229 cases.

Two of the recently reported deaths were patients in Tulsa County in the 65 and older age group; two other deaths of patients 65 and older were reported in Washington County.

In Tulsa County, 958 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, 751 of which are considered recovered.

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

