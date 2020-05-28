Four more Oklahomans have died after being confirmed with COVID-19, state health officials said Thursday.

The death toll rises to 326 with a total of 6,270 cases reported across Oklahoma, according to the department of health; 41 new cases were confirmed in the daily update.

Of the patients confirmed with the virus across the state, 181 are currently hospitalized. 

The newly reported deaths were patients 65 or older in Choctaw, Jackson, McClain and Oklahoma counties.

In Tulsa County, of 960 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 760 patients are considered recovered, with 49 fatalities reported.

Health officials said Thursday that Oklahoma has surpassed its goal to test more than 90,000 specimens in May. As of May 27, OSDH had processed 113,264 specimens collected for COVID-19 testing since the first of the month, with a total of 183,632 tests conducted since early March.

“Testing is paramount to controlling the spread of COVID-19,” Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye said in a news release. “Reaching this goal is only a starting point in the strategy for Oklahoma. In order to increase progress on minimizing the spread of COVID-19, we will continue to expand testing accessibility, increase contact tracing efforts and encourage Oklahomans to remain steadfast by continuing to follow state and CDC guidelines.”

