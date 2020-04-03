Twenty people have recovered from COVID-19 in Tulsa County as Oklahoma continues to see drastic increases in confirmed cases of the disease.

Tulsa Health Department officials announced that fact Friday as the disease spreads. Four more people have died from COVID-19 and 32 more have been hospitalized, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data released Friday.

There are currently 988 confirmed cases in the state.

"It’s important to understand that most people who become infected will experience mild symptoms and they will recover," Tulsa Health Department Bruce Dart said. "Some individuals … will probably require hospitalization because their illnesses will be more serious."

Dart said it would be vulnerable populations — older demographics and those with compromised immune systems or other underlying medical conditions — who will suffer more serious symptoms. COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting older populations in Oklahoma. About three-fourths of the state's deaths occurred in people older than 65 years old.

Social distancing and home isolation remain the doctor's orders. The chief symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some have reported a loss of smell. A person can carry the virus for two to 14 days after exposure before symptoms show.

Three of the most recent deaths occurred in Tulsa County. One death occurred in Cleveland County. Those deaths were women who were older than 65. There have been a total of 38 deaths, eight of which occurred in Tulsa County.

So far, three of the deaths in Tulsa County stemmed from community spread of the infection. The other two deaths had links to confirmed cases. About a third of the county's cases are community spread infections. About 42% of the cases, as of Thursday's data, remained under investigation.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Friday that, based on the available data, the Tulsa area is still in the early stages of the pandemic. Tulsa's geographic location "in the middle of the country" benefited the region by enabling health officials and experts to glean lessons from what has occurred elsewhere.

"We took action early because that's what all of the public health guidance gave us — that the earlier you act, the better better your odds are of having a health care system that can handle this,” Bynum said.

Testing is foundational for health care providers to determine who needs to be quarantined, said Dr. Kimberly Martin, an OU-Tulsa pediatric infectious diseases specialist, in an email to the Tulsa World.

"Regardless of testing, we should all be practicing social distancing and home isolation as this is going to help to prevent new cases of COVID-19," she said.

National and international health officials have previously advised that social distancing and home isolation may require several months to significantly reduce infections, Martin said.

"While this information is being updated constantly, people need to know that these measures really do work," Martin said.

Bynum, at the end of March, issued a shelter-in-place order for the city. It applies to all citizens, prohibits social gatherings and will be enforced by the Tulsa Police Department. He said on March 28 that data indicated the height of projected infection in Tulsa could come between mid-April and mid-May. Bynum presented a scenario in which 20,000 people in the Tulsa metro area may need hospitalization in the next two months for COVID-19 alone.

On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared declared a health emergency in the state for the next 30 days. The declaration gives him greater powers to waive statutory or regulatory requirements and the ability to coordinate a response among city and county health departments. The declaration also gives Stitt the power to allow former health care professionals to quickly rejoin the workforce and protect first responders by helping them manage their personal protective equipment.

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Video: April 2 update from Gov. Stitt, state officials on COVID-19

​Harrison Grimwood

918-581-8369

harrison.grimwood@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @grimwood_hmg

Tags

Recommended for you