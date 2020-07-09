As Oklahoma officials reported three more COVID-19 fatalities, Tulsa County saw 122 new cases Thursday, with a high of 94 patients currently hospitalized, a figure that has been steadily rising since the holiday weekend.
Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 603 new cases with a death toll at 410 among 18,496 infections. Across Oklahoma 453 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized; the high for the state is 458 hospitalizations.
Tulsa County, where 3,617 patients are considered recovered, saw 122 new cases Thursday. The county remains at 72 fatal cases among 4,693 infections, with 94 hospitalized as of Tuesday. The rolling 7-day average for the county remains high at 144.7, according to the Tulsa Health Department, which reports 1,004 active infections.
Across the state, the availability of hospital beds continued to decline, according to a Wednesday survey of health facilities. Adult ICU capacity is at 19% statewide; Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa reported only 16 of its 61 adult ICU beds were available as of Wednesday. Saint Francis Hospital, with the largest adult ICU in Tulsa at 118 beds, reported only 3% were open Wednesday.
Two Muskogee and Pawnee counties older than 64 were among the newly reported deaths, as well as a patient age 50-64 in Oklahoma County.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from other people who don’t live with them.
Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials.
In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.