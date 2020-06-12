State health officials on Friday reported 222 new cases of COVID-19, marking a new peak in daily increases for both the state and Tulsa County.

The triple-digit spike brought the total confirmed number of infections to 7,848 since early March. The daily report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health provided no information that might explain the spike of more than 200 cases.

The last peak of new daily cases for the state was April 4, when 171 new cases were reported. Health officials reported that 71 of the new confirmed cases occurred in Tulsa County, topping the previous daily increase of 67.

The latest peak occurred as Whirlpool Corporation officials revealed "additional cases" at their Tulsa plant; as protesters sustain demonstrations against police brutality; and as people's behavior changes during Phase 3 of Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to remove COVID-19-related restrictions.

Concerns remain abound for greater transmission of the deadly disease in light of President Donald Trump's plan to rally support for his 2020 election campaign, which slated for June 19 in Tulsa.

In addition to the peak in COVID-19 cases, state health officials also reported that two more people have died form the disease.

Both were men older than 65: a man from Muskogee County and a man from Comanche County, according to OSDH data.

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.

COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

