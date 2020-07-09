Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 347 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BENTON IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA CRAIG DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA OSAGE OTTAWA ROGERS TULSA WASHINGTON OK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE, CLAREMORE, GROVE, JAY, MIAMI, NOWATA, PAWHUSKA, PRYOR, ROGERS, TULSA, AND VINITA.