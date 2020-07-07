With 858 new cases, Tuesday is the highest day yet for new infections of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
The last peaks were reported on June 30 and July 4 with 585 and 580 cases, respectively.
State health officials also reported five new deaths on Tuesday from across Oklahoma. Residents from Carter, Delaware, Garvin, McCurtain and Muskogee counties died recently from the disease, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. All except for one, a Garvin County man, were older than 65 years old. The man from Garvin County was in the 50-64 age group.
The most recent series of deaths pushes the state's accounting of COVID-19 deaths to 404. However, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which lags behind local reporting, indicates 415 Oklahomans have died from the disease.
From Tuesday's spike, 261 of those cases were reported in Tulsa County. That marks the highest reporting day yet for Tulsa County, with a previous high of 259 on June 23, according to state data. Tulsa Health Department reports 1,000 active cases, an increase of about 9%, across the county.
A revised Tulsa County report includes 71 fatal COVID-19 cases; officials say the decline from the county's previous death toll is due to an address change. Almost 3,300 patients are considered recovered, according to THD data.
The state's 7-day rolling average has grown to a new high of 495. In Tulsa County the 7-day rolling average continued to climb back toward a previous high, 147.6 on June 25, reaching 134.4 as of Monday.
State health officials also report high numbers for those hospitalized due to the disease. There were 426 Oklahomans hospitalized either due to the disease or while under investigation for it, according to state data. Of those, 182 were in intensive care.
Hospitalizations have not exceeded 400 since April.
Oklahoma's COVID-19 increases have put the state on New York's travel advisory list, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.
New York state currently has a list of 19 states, "all of which have significant community spread," that officials say meet the metrics to qualify for travel advisories.
The quarantine applies to any person arriving in New York from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department executive director, cautioned last week that if people fail to normalize mask-wearing, hand washing and physical distancing then “we have great potential to be overwhelmed” in the public-health and health-care systems.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from other people who don’t live with them.
Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials.
In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.
Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.