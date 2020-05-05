State health officials reported Tuesday that nine more Oklahomans have died from COVID-19.

So far 247 people have died from the disease in Oklahoma. Two Tulsa County residents were among those who died recently. One person was a woman older than 65. The other was a woman in the 50-64 age group.

State health officials also reported deaths in Lincoln, Cleveland, Delaware, Oklahoma and Texas counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. The nine additional deaths followed two consecutive days of no newly reported deaths.

Health officials reported 83 new confirmed cases of the disease, totally 4,127 confirmed infections. More than 2,600 of those cases are considered recovered.

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives remains the overall goal. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.

Public health officials recommend that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing includes staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and staying at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.

More at tulsaworld.com

Tulsa business owner gets blowback over criticism of Mayor Bynum

Business-oriented group gives Stitt an 'A' for handling of coronavirus

COVID-19 forces layoffs, furloughs at Gathering Place, Guthrie Green

COVID-19 found in 5,000 workers at meatpacking facilities, including in Oklahoma

Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

 

Video: State update April 30 on COVID-19 response

 

Look for the helpers: See what these Tulsans are doing to ease the stress of the coronavirus pandemic

Tags

Recommended for you