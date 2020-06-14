State health officials on Sunday reported 158 new cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths for the second day in a row.
The total confirmed number of infections in the state is 8,231 since early March, with 6,578 recoveries.
Health officials reported that 39 of the new confirmed cases occurred in Tulsa County, which currently has totaled 1,564 cases since tracking began in March. There have been 62 deaths in Tulsa County
Tulsa Health Department investigations indicate that the latest outbreak is linked to indoor gatherings where large groups of people congregate for prolonged periods. However, the investigation continues.
The latest peak occurred as Whirlpool Corp. officials revealed additional cases at their Tulsa plant; as protesters sustain demonstrations against police brutality; and as people’s behavior changes during Phase 3 of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan to remove COVID-19-related restrictions.
Tulsa County’s four-day average number of new cases has doubled from its previous peak in April. The four-day average for new cases reported Friday was 62. The peak before this week was 31 on April 3-4.
Two weeks ago, the county’s four-day average number of new cases was 14.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the increase in cases was expected as the state continued to reopen.
“As restrictions have been lifted through a phased approach in our state, more and more people are going back to work and returning to some modified sense of normalcy in the midst of this pandemic,” Bynum said in a prepared statement.
“The key to maintaining safety is the capacity of our local health care system. I continue to maintain close communication with the leadership of our hospital systems in Tulsa,” he said. “While we monitor that capacity, none of us should lose sight of this: COVID-19 is still here. Wearing masks, washing our hands frequently and practicing social distancing are all things I’m practicing — and I encourage all Tulsans to do the same to help protect our community.”
Hospitalizations and death statistics tend to lag behind new case counts. As of Friday, state health officials reported that 154 people were hospitalized due to the disease.
Despite the recent spike in confirmed cases, state health officials reported no deaths from the disease.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the disease’s spread. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.
COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
