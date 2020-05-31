COVID-19 update

Click here for all the local coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com.

No additional COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma, state health officials said Sunday.

The death toll remained at 334 in the state with a total of 6,506 cases reported across Oklahoma, according to the department of health; 88 new cases were confirmed in the daily update Sunday.

In Tulsa County, of 983 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 724 patients are considered recovered, with 51 fatalities reported.

Health officials said last week that Oklahoma has surpassed its goal to test more than 90,000 specimens in May. As of May 27, OSDH had processed 113,264 specimens collected for COVID-19 testing since the first of the month, with a total of 183,632 tests conducted since early March.

“Testing is paramount to controlling the spread of COVID-19,” Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye said in a news release. “Reaching this goal is only a starting point in the strategy for Oklahoma. In order to increase progress on minimizing the spread of COVID-19, we will continue to expand testing accessibility, increase contact tracing efforts and encourage Oklahomans to remain steadfast by continuing to follow state and CDC guidelines.”

Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Gallery: Look for the helpers

Tags

Recommended for you