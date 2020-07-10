Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHEASTERN CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... WEST CENTRAL WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 200 PM CDT. * AT 1058 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... BIXBY... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... COWETA... MANNFORD... KIEFER... KEYSTONE STATE PARK... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... STONEBLUFF... ONETA... LIBERTY... GRAY... LEONARD... A QUICK INCH OF RAIN IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA IN LESS THAN AN HOUR. THIS RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 205 AND 226.