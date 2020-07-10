The deadly disease COVID-19 has been detected in all of Oklahoma's 77 counties.
The last county to detect a confirmed case was Roger Mills County. Health officials reported the far-western, rural county's first confirmed case Friday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
The new spread into a county where the disease had previously not been detected came on another day of high case counts. There are 596 more Oklahomans infected with the disease, totaling to 19,092 cumulative cases since early March, and 416 Oklahomans have died since late March.
Six of those deaths were reported Friday.
Three of those deaths were reported in Tulsa County: two men and one woman, all older than 65.
Three deaths were reported in Garvin, McCurtain and Muskogee counties, according to state data. All were men who were older than 65.
Tulsa County dropped to 994 active cases while the state passed the 4,000 mark Friday, according to state data. Tulsa County's rolling 7-day average reached a high of 148.
Across Oklahoma, 487 patients are hospitalized, breaking the previous high of 458. Tulsa County had about 100 patients hospitalized as of Friday.
