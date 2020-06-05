Oklahoma gained 96 new coronavirus cases and one COVID-19-related death, according to Oklahoma State Health Department data.
There have been 345 deaths from the disease in the state since late March, and 7,003 infections have been confirmed. County-specific testing information can be found on the OSDH’s Coronavirus website.
As of Friday, 80 people were hospitalized for coronavirus, with 78 others under investigation for the infection, according the state’s weekly epidemiology report.
The report also indicated that between May 29-June 4 confirmed cases increased by 8.6% and deaths dropped by 18.2% from the previous week. Oklahomans positive testing rate is currently 3.6%.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.
COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
