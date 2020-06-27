Health officials on Saturday reported 299 new, confirmed infections of COVID-19 and seven deaths related to the disease.
There were 75 new cases in Tulsa County, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. The 7-day rolling average the county slightly dipped Saturday but remained high at 138.9.
State health officials reported seven more deaths on Saturday, two of which occurred in the last 24 hours:
- One in Tulsa County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Caddo County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
- One in McCurtain County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- Two in Muskogee County, a male in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Wagoner County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
Saturday marked the most reported deaths since May 7 when state health officials reported seven Oklahomans had died of the virus. The state's current death total is 384.
As of Friday, 329 people were hospitalized due to the disease or while under investigation for it, according to state data; 115 of those were hospitalized in intensive care.
According to the state’s weekly epidemiology report, confirmed cases rose by 50% this past week. Though deaths during this period have remained mostly flat, the percentage of positive tests increased to 6.9%. The state average of cumulative positive tests currently is at 4.3%.
On Friday morning, Hillcrest Medical Center in midtown Tulsa went into ICU divert, which spokeswoman Rachel Weaver Smith said “is fairly common” and a temporary status.
Patients with intensive care needs would be diverted to another facility’s ICU while the status remains active at Hillcrest, 1120 S. Utica Ave. Smith said Hillcrest South is not diverting ICU patients.
Overall volume has increased for all types of patients. The current influx is mostly due to non-COVID patients; however, the hospital is also seeing an increase in COVID patients, she said Friday afternoon.
Hospital units go on temporary divert status due to fluctuating volume, and because the status is assessed real-time, that can mean units might go on divert multiple times a day, said Sevan Roberts, spokeswoman for Saint Francis Health System.
Public health officials said earlier this week that the majority of new cases are traced back to routine aspects of life: weddings, funerals, faith-based activities, bars, gyms, house gatherings and other small events — otherwise dubbed as the “serious seven” by Oklahoma City health officials and co-opted by their counterparts in Tulsa.
In a joint statement released Tuesday from Tulsa’s hospitals, medical personnel encouraged Oklahoma residents to abide by those public health guidelines.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so hospital officials also encouraged wearing a mask or cloth face covering. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to the statement. Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult.
Health experts also encouraged people to maintain social distancing. Social distancing means avoiding group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water, or use of hand sanitizer, can help prevent the spread of the disease, according to the joint statement. Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman Leanne Stephens earlier this week encouraged people to avoid touching their face or fidgeting with their masks.
“It’s a completely human thing to do, to touch your face, so frequently washing your hands can help reduce the spread of germs,” she said Tuesday.
Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.
