The day President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa was the day the state exceeded 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Tulsa County saw its highest case count yet.

State health officials reported Saturday that 331 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. The total of confirmed infections is 10,037, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

There are 136 newly reported infections in Tulsa County residents, the highest increase yet. The four-day rolling average in Tulsa County is 119 cases. The seven-day rolling average for the state is 281.

One more death was reported: that of a Tulsa County man who was older than 65 years old.

"As expected, we have seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases caused by ongoing community transmission and increased social activity," an OSDH spokesman said in a prepared statement Friday.

Several remarkable changes and events have occurred in Tulsa County since late May. Health officials and elected officials have continually stressed people take personal preventive measures. However, there has been tension among politicians and health officials.

Mayor G.T. Bynum has said that Tulsans have not been exercising vigilance that they once did during the earlier months of the pandemic. Bynum made those statements during a news conference in reference to the deadly disease and Trump's rally in Tulsa.

"It is important to remember that we did that (implemented COVID-19 restrictions), not thinking that we prevent anyone from ever getting coronavirus," Bynum said at a recent news conference. "The purpose of that, the purpose of 'flattening the curve', was and is to slow the spread of the virus so our healthcare system could build up the capacity that they needed."

OSDH Commissioner Lance Frye has said that Oklahoma is "well prepared" in a recent prepared statement. Bynum and Frye have referenced hospital capacity and preparations.

In an online letter addressed to Bynum, 500 health care professionals in Tulsa and Oklahoma asked him to issue a moratorium for large-scale indoor events.

"At a time in our country where nearly every decision officials make falls under political scrutiny, we appreciate that many of these decisions are not made lightly," the letter states. "However, more important than appeasing republicans or democrats or straddling the political line, is the safety of our city."

Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart, a medical doctor, likewise has recommended the postponement of Trump’s rally in Tulsa. He said an event such as it is a potential “super spreader event.”

Elsewhere in downtown Tulsa, thousands visited the Greenwood District throughout Friday in a celebration of Juneteenth. The celebration culminated in a speech from Rev. Al Sharpton and musical grooves to close out the evening.

At that celebration, about a mile from Trump's rally, face masks were as common as pro-Black Lives Matter T-shirts. By stark contrast, the only thing less visible than masks at the pre-rally areas were signs for Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 bid.

Elsewhere in Tulsa, many have gathered at outdoor locations, some in the vicinity of the pre-rally areas, to protest the rally. And at the beginning of June, phase 3 of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan for opening up the state began. Under Phase 3, businesses are free to resume unrestricted staffing at worksites by observing proper CDC-recommended social distancing protocols. Increased cleaning and disinfecting practices are urged.

Bynum has said that he has not seen many people continue to wear masks in Tulsa. And many Oklahomans had foregone wearing masks during May and early June. Bynum said during that news conference that wearing a mask is not a political issue but a matter of public health.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

