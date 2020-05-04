As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma surpassed 4,000, state health officials had no new deaths to report for the second day in a row.

COVID-19 disproportionately affects older populations; 80% of the state’s deaths have occurred in people age 65 or older.

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives remains the overall goal. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing includes staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and staying at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.

